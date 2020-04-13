Lori Loughlin Is ‘in Constant Contact’ with Daughters as They Social Distance Separately

Although Lori Loughlin and her daughters are apart amid the coronavirus pandemic, the family is staying in frequent communication as they practice social distancing.

According to a source, Loughlin is quarantined with husband Mossimo Giannulli in their massive mansion while their daughters — Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21 — are staying together with Olivia Jade’s boyfriend, Jackson Guthy.

“Olivia and Bella are quarantined together. Lori is in constant contact with them,” says the source.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meanwhile, “Lori and Mossimo are doing well. They are still living at their home,” the source says about the couple. “For obvious reasons, they haven’t been able to sell their house yet.”

RELATED: Why Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Are Selling Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Ahead of Criminal Trial

The pair, who could end up facing years in prison for their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, previously listed their home for almost $28.7 million, months before the novel coronarvirus was declared a pandemic.

But their decision to list the 12,000-square-foot mansion has nothing to with the the virus’ outbreak — or their upcoming trial.

“Mossimo refurbishes all of the homes that they purchase as a hobby and they are always for sale,” an insider close to Loughlin, 55, explains. “There is no concerted effort here to sell their home at all.”

L. Cohen/WireImage Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin

And “since being quarantined, not much has changed for them. They have gotten used to spending more time at home and being more low-key just in general since the college scandal,” says the source. “This has just been a rough year for them period.”

But according to an insider close to Loughlin, the aftermath of COVID-19 has taken a toll on the Fuller House actress and the fashion designer.

Story continues

“They are suffering like the rest of us from the quarantine. Their life has been changed by it,” says the insider.

Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, were charged in October with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery in addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. They have both pled not guilty.

RELATED: All About Lori Loughlin’s $35 Million Mansion Where She’s ‘Laying Low’ Amid Cheating Scam

Last week, federal prosecutors released the rowing photos they claim Loughlin and Giannulli supplied to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. In new court documents filed on Wednesday as part of the FBI’s case and obtained by PEOPLE, Olivia and Isabella are shown — with their faces blurred — posing on ERG machines in activewear.

“It is despicable that the government would stoop to this level and release these photos when they were never even sent to USC. The government is trying to bully Loughlin into taking a plea deal,” a source close to Loughlin said in response to the photos.

According to prosecutors in the court documents, Giannulli emailed college admissions scam ring leader, Rick Singer, his older daughter’s rowing photo on Sept. 7, 2016. Prosecutors state that Giannulli sent the image after Singer told the fashion mogul, “It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too.”

In response, according to prosecutors, Giannulli said: “Fantastic. Will get all.”

After Isabella was accepted, Giannulli sent an email to his financial advisor, according to prosecutors, writing, “Good news my [older] daughter is in [U]SC bad [news] is I had to work the system.”

The following year on July 28, 2017, Olivia’s rowing photos were sent to Singer and prosecutors state in the court documents that Loughlin was CC’d on the email.

Olivia and Isabella never participated in the sport.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Isabella Rose Giannulli

RELATED: Prosecutors Release Rowing Photos Lori Loughlin Allegedly Used to Get Her Daughters Into USC

In addition to the photos, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000.

The release of the photos is in response to Loughlin’s attorneys filing a motion to dismiss her criminal case based on the actress’ claim that the FBI told Singer to lie about Loughlin and Giannulli’s knowledge of bribes being paid.

Currently, Loughlin and Giannulli are preparing for their trial date, which was set by a Boston judge for Oct. 5.

“Their focus is still very much the same — they are prepping for the trial,” says the source.

“Their attorney team is working on their defense,” adds the source. “It seems the trial will still happen in October.”