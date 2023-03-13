Lori Lane, President of New Homes BHHSGA, Weighs In On Why Now is a Good Time to Buy a New Home

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Metro Atlanta, like other major cities across the southeast saw unprecedented real estate growth over the past couple of years and while home prices have leveled off, mortgage rates have increased, leaving some buyers reluctant to move forward with a home purchase. So, what does this mean for someone who is considering a new home? Lori Lane, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' New Homes Division gives some insight.

"My team and I work with some of the most respected builders all across the Atlanta Metro area," said Lori Lane, "I am often asked if it is still a good time to buy a new home or should I wait? My question is what are you waiting for?"

First, it's important to understand what is happening in today's housing market. The inventory level of homes in Atlanta is still at a record low with a deficit of 63,000 homes according to MarketNsights, John Hunt, and total inventory is now at the lowest level in seven months. A main reason the predicted collapse in home prices did not materialize. This is reinforced by Lawrence Yun, chief economist, and senior VP of research at the National Association of Realtors (NAR) who said, "even with a projected reduction in home sales this year, prices are expected to remain stable in the vast majority of markets due to extremely limited supply. Mortgage rates have trended down, and the new normal is 5.5% - 6.5%. So…for someone waiting for a 3% or 4% mortgage rate, it's not going to happen."

So, what does this mean for someone contemplating buying a new home? Today's buyers need to realize that prices are not going to drastically drop. If you are sitting on the sidelines anticipating lower prices you may end up disappointed. In fact, home prices will continue to increase over time. According to NAR, historically, real estate has had a long-term, stable growth in value with median single-family existing-home sale prices increasing on average 5.2 percent each year since 1972.

The next question is usually about waiting for interest rates to change. Atlanta continues to be one of the most desirable places to live in the country, According to economists at NAR, the metro Atlanta area is the best possible place to buy a house in 2023 based on a variety of factors. Buyers will continue to relocate here and when rates drop, more buyers will jump back into the market. With so little inventory that could put us back to multiple offer scenarios which will drive home prices up. Instead of being outbid for the home you want, go get the home you want now and refinance later when rates decrease.

I, of course, recommend new construction for several reasons. Many home builders are currently offering incentives including interest rate buy downs, 30-year fixed interest rates as low as 4.99%, which can reduce your monthly house payment by hundreds if not thousands of dollars. In addition, some will pay towards closing costs, so you need less cash up front. Some builders offer move-in appliance packages as an incentive to help reduce the cost of big purchases. New construction gives you updated features, brand new appliances, a new roof, a builders warranty along with vendor warranties. A new home is often more energy efficient bringing costs down even more. So before more people jump back into the market and you have even fewer homes to choose from, remember Builders have some inventory out there and homesites you can build your dream home on. To sum it all up, the best deal you are going to get on your new home may be right now.

The New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties represents some of the most respected builders and developers in the Greater Atlanta area. The division is run and created by Lori Lane, President of the New Homes Division and backed by one of the most respected brands in the world. Lane also acts as Managing Broker and oversees the on-site sales and marketing for each community. Over the years, Lane and her team have created award-winning strategies for the marketing and selling of new construction and have won hundreds of awards that celebrate outstanding achievement and excellence in home building, marketing, and personal achievement.

Lori Lane, President of Georgia Properties New Homes Division, is known for building the highly successful New Homes Division, establishing herself as a powerhouse in the new home construction industry representing some of the most respected builders and developers in the Greater Atlanta area. In addition to her unprecedented success in new home sales and marketing, she also manages BHHS GA Luxury Collection marketing and is best known for the award-winning black and white Luxury Collection marketing campaign created and launched in 2015. Under her leadership, Luxury Collection sales have seen an increase of 269% in market share.

Lori Lane defines new home and luxury real estate sales and marketing and continues to make a lasting impact on Atlanta's real estate industry.

