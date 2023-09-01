Lori Harvey's orange wrap bikini is giving us summer goddess vibes

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey is not ready to let summer go just yet (and neither are we, TBH).

The model yesterday shared photos on Instagram of her latest beach look, a vibrant orange bikini from her beachwear brand, Yevrah Swimwear, featuring a wrap halterneck top and a high-waisted thong bottom with side cutouts. Harvey wore the two-piece with gold body chains, anklets, and ribbed chunky gold hoop earrings.

In the photos, she's seen showering after a day at the beach. “Lost files from Ibiza in the ‘Ibiza’ wrap bikini @yevrahswim,” she wrote in the post caption.

Harvey wore the same orange bikini top last week while enjoying a yacht day with friends Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, and Hailey Bieber. At the time, she paired it with stringy white bottoms and accessorised with chunky gold hoop earrings and large black sunglasses.

The model launched her swimwear brand earlier this year, and her first collection is currently being sold exclusively at Revolve.

“My first drop is called ‘Euro Summer’ and each piece is named after some of my favorite places in Europe that inspired me while I was making this collection,” Harvey wrote on Instagram upon debuting her brand. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

“My goal was to create something that would make you feel confident and sexy. I hope you guys love it as much as I do 🥹🫶🏾 Thank you so much to my team and everybody that helped make this possible! Almost 2 years in the making, this has been a labor of love,” she added.

