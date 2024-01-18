Lori Harvey's 27th Birthday Dinner Had the Most Luxurious Food (Caviar Beignets!): See the Fun Photos

Hailey and Justin Bieber were among the guests in attendance at the "intimate" party

Lori Harvey/Instagram Lori Harvey celebrates her 27th birthday with lavish caviar-filled birthday dinner

Lori Harvey’s “intimate” 27th birthday dinner at her home in Los Angeles featured an impressive spread of luxurious food.

Harvey posted several photo dumps from her party over the weekend and amid the glamorous shots of her with friends and guests (Justin and Hailey Bieber included!) she revealed the menu of her lavish dinner party.

Caviar was the unofficial theme of the evening, as the menu for what she adorably dubbed “LoLo’s Supper Club,” included four different items incorporating Private Reserve Ossetra caviar.

She topped everything from beignets with maple créme fraîche to lobster rolls and a chicken and waffles dish with caviar. The filet-o-fish also featured caviar.

Among the non-caviar menu offerings were a wagyu Philly cheesesteak and a tandoori chicken shawarma dish served with mint yogurt.

Related: Gisele Bündchen's Erewhon Smoothie Tastes Like a PB&J 'Without the Carbs ... of Course' (Exclusive)

Lori Harvey/Instagram Lori Harvey shares photo of beignet topped with caviar from her 27th birthday dinner

Harvey finished off the night with some sweet treats, including cinnamon toast crunch French toast and a two-tiered birthday cake with baby pink frosting and a “Happy Birthday” message written in black icing.

Lori Harvey/Instagram Lori Harvey shares photo of lobster roll topped with caviar from her 27th birthday dinner

“All I wanted for my birthday was an intimate dinner at home with some of my favorite people,” she wrote in the caption of one Instagram post featuring photos from the party — including a shot of the gorgeous table setting with dozens of lit candles. “My heart is very full 🥹🤍.”

Along with the Biebers, Justine Skye and her brothers Wynton, 26, and Broderick, 33, were present to celebrate Harvey’s day.

She said on Instagram she “brought in 27 with a full heart and an overwhelming feeling of gratitude."



Related: Hailey Bieber Shares Her 'Top 10' of 2023, from the Beauty Trends She Championed to Her Favorite Recipe

Justin, 29, posted some photos from the dinner on his Instagram, too, including some sweet kissing shots with Hailey, 27. "Wonderful celebration of a wonderful woman," he captioned the post, which also featured a few solo pictures with Harvey. "Happy birthday @loriharvey love you 😍," he wrote.

Story continues

Lori Harvey/Instagram Lori Harvey shares a photo of the menu from her 27th birthday dinner

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The model was dressed to impress for her dinner, rocking a beautiful birthday ensemble, which included a green velvet and black mesh mini dress.

Harvey styled her look with a curly hairdo. Her soft bronze makeup look included a subtle green eyeliner that highlighted the hues of her birthday dress. She completed her outfit with black platform sandals, a pair of diamond stud earrings and two diamond rings.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.