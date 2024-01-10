Lori Harvey Sizzles in Blue Swimsuit and Belly Chain for Birthday Trip: 'Capricorn in Her Element'

The model and entrepreneur shared photos from a tropical getaway ahead of her 27th birthday on Saturday

lori harvey/instagram Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey is celebrating her birthday in style!

The model turns 27 on Saturday and has jetted off on a tropical getaway ahead of the occasion. Harvey gave a glimpse of her trip in a series of photos posted to Instagram alongside the caption, "A Capricorn in her element 🏝🌊🍹🌞."

The post begins with a shot of the SKN by LH founder standing in the water as the sun gently hits her baby blue high-neck swimsuit top. The look was paired with a matching bottom accessorized with a sexy waist chain.

Harvey wore layered necklaces matching the chain's gold color and topped the look off with geometric earrings and a floppy straw sun hat. She added a white beach wrap to her waist in another photo and posed while walking in the sand.

The entrepreneur included a photo of the scenic destination's tall palm trees and a video in which she smiled as she looked at her surroundings.

In another photo shared on her Instagram Story, she showcased a pair of birthday balloons and white flowers, writing, "Birthday loading ... 🥳." The snap was followed by a photo of her relaxing on a beach chair and an image of two boats in the water.

lori harvey/instagram Lori Harvey shares a photo of birthday balloons in her Instagram Story

Harvey has showcased her passion for swimwear by founding Yevrah Swim, which is sold exclusively at Revolve.

She's often sported the brand during her travels, including a trip to Ibiza and a vacation with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Justine Skye in Mexico in August.

As far as where she gets her style inspiration from, Harvey told PEOPLE back in April that she's a big fan of Rihanna's wardrobe.

lori harvey/instagram Lori Harvey models her two-piece baby blue bikini

"I would raid Rihanna for sure; she's a fashion icon, and I enjoy her take on personal style," she said during an exclusive conversation at the Revolve festival. She noted that she always strives to keep comfort in mind while dressing for events.

"My first year, I raided my mother's closet, and this year I did the same using my own wardrobe. There's already a standard style that's been set over the years, so for me, it's all about adding my own individual style and keeping comfort first in mind," she told PEOPLE.



Read the original article on People.