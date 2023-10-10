Lori Harvey Shares Sweet Photo of Boyfriend Damson Idris Sleeping on Her Shoulder

The 'Snowfall' actor is seen cuddling against the model in her Instagram Story

Lori Harvey/ Instagram Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Damson Idris

Lori Harvey shared a sweet shot of her boyfriend Damson Idris cuddling her.

The 26-year-old model shared the heartwarming snapshot on her Instagram Story on Sunday afternoon.

In the mirror selfie taken by Harvey, she and Idris are embracing each other, as the latter rests his head on his girlfriend's shoulder.

Lori Harvey/ Instagram Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Damson Idris via Harvey's Instagram story

Steve Harvey’s youngest daughter first went public with her relationship with the Snowfall star during her 26th birthday celebration on Jan. 13, 2023 — when the two were spotted leaving the celebration hand-in-hand. Those in attendance at the event included Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Justin and Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Idris’ close friend Daniel Kaluuya, and more.

Along with the SKN by LH founder's friends and family, Idris also posted a sweet snapshot to commemorate the model’s special day. He included a photo of the two of them cuddled up on a sofa as he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. "Happy Birthday Nunu," wrote the actor.

Since their first public appearance, the couple have been spotted out and about on several occasions. They marked their first red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Idris' Snowfall event in February.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lori Harvey and Damson Idris at Villa Fiona, in Los Angeles.

While they’ve been spotted at premieres and birthday bashes, the two were also seen in London during the spring, when they joined the crowds at the Beyoncé concert in May 2023, and then at the Serpentine Summer Party in June.

In addition to their travels to Idris' home country of England, they also were seen vacationing together in Saint-Tropez on a chartered yacht with the Harvey family. While in the coastal town on the French Riviera, the couple held hands on the beach and strolled through the French town.

Lori Harvey/instagram Lori Harvey with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Cabo Trip

Idris was first spotted with Harvey in December 2022, after the model split from boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in June 2022. At the time of her breakup with Jordan, a source close to Harvey told PEOPLE that she "wasn't ready to commit" and that "she is very focused on her career."

Ahead of connecting with Harvey, the actor sat down with GQ in 2022 and confirmed that he was single at the time, but had previously been in a nine-year relationship.



