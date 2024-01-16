Lori Harvey Shares Photos from Intimate Birthday Dinner: ‘My Heart Is Very Full’

The model shared snapshots of her 27th birthday celebration — including a photo with her friend Hailey Bieber

Lori Harvey celebrated another year with those closest to her.

The entrepreneur, who turned 27 on Saturday, shared two Instagram posts showing off her intimate birthday celebration on Monday.

In the two posts, Harvey shared snapshots modeling her birthday ensemble, which included a green velvet and black mesh mini dress.

Harvey styled her look with a curly hairdo. Her soft bronze makeup look included a subtle green eyeliner that highlighted the hues of her birthday dress. She completed her look with black platform sandals, a pair of diamond stud earrings and two diamond rings.

The social media influencer also shared photos of guests who attended her birthday bash in the second Instagram post. She shared shots with her brothers, Wynton Brycelon Ali and Broderick Jr., as well as several friends, including Hailey Beiber.

Harvey also published a few sneak peeks at the celebration itself, showing off the candlelit dinner. One image displayed the intricate centerpieces that included dozens of candles and small flower bouquets.

Two more images showed Harvey with her pink birthday cake, one where she's photographed beaming down at her cake while another shot shows her cheekily eating the pink frosting directly off of it.



“All I wanted for my birthday was an intimate dinner at home with some of my favorite people. My heart is very full 🥹🤍,” she wrote in the second Instagram post.

Before the snapshots with her friends and family, Harvey shared a series of photos where she posed solo. Throughout the Monday morning Instagram post, Harvey smiled for the camera as she basked in her birthday celebrations.

“Brought in 27 with a full heart and an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. Thank you guys for all the birthday love 🥳🤍,” she captioned the first Instagram post.

Harvey recently shared with PEOPLE how she’s grown more comfortable in her skin as she gets older. "[I am] just more confident in who I am. So now I just embrace it. Embrace it all," she said. "Take it all in and really owning it."

She also told PEOPLE that her personality has changed over time.

“Honestly, just as I'm growing, I always look back and I'm like, ‘Wow, I don't even remember that person.’ But like, ‘Okay, love this. And we love the growth,’” said the model.

