Lori Harvey Says She and Michael B. Jordan Are '4 Lifers' in Cute Birthday Tribute

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey is sending birthday wishes to her "big baby" Michael B. Jordan.

The SKN by LH founder, 25, commemorated the Creed star's 35th birthday on Instagram Wednesday with a sweet snapshot.

In the photo, the pair smile as they gaze at one another, with Lori's hand resting on Jordan, who was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

Lori wore a sleek Miano Designs dress with a thigh slit and waist cut-outs embellished with an oversized bow. Jordan's look was complete with a beige blazer, tan turtleneck, and dark brown pants.

"Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my big baby!!!," the daughter of television star Steve Harvey captioned the picture. "Can't wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love".

She added a sultry tribute in her Instagram Stories with a picture of the Black Panther actor smooching her neck. "4Lifers," she wrote of their relationship.

RELATED: Everything Steve Harvey Has Said About Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Relationship

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Throws Girlfriend Lori Harvey a Surprise 25th Birthday Party

Since going public as a couple a little over a year ago, Lori and Jordan haven't been shy about showing off their romance. For Lori's birthday last month, Jordan posted sweet footage of the two enjoying a day at the beach along with what appeared to be a game of couple's football in the water.

"Happy B-Day to my turtle🎈," he told Lori in the Instagram caption, calling her his "favorite Patna in crime 😜🐢"

"I loveeee youuuu baby 🤍," she wrote in the comment section.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When she's not hanging out with her boyfriend, Lori is busy building the next big beauty brand.

She opened up about her skincare line, SKN by LH, in the cover story of POPSUGAR's January/February issue, sharing that she even taught Jordan how to take care of skin when the brand was in its development stage.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Steve Harvey Reacts to Steamy Pic of Daughter Lori with Michael B. Jordan: I'm 'Very Uncomfortable'

"Mike doesn't know a ton about skincare," she said. "Everything he's learned, he learned when we got together. He used to just wash his face with a warm rag and walk out the door, and it would make me cringe."

Still, she welcomed any feedback the star had for her as she was creating SKN by LH.

Lori told POPSUGAR Jordan shared "good notes" throughout the process, including the advice she incorporated, on how the cleanser could use a "fresh scent" or "bit more of a bubbly foam to it."