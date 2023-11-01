Lori Harvey Responds to Critic Who Asked About Her Halloween Costume: 'I Was Tired'

The model revealed on Instagram that she dressed up as Laura Croft from the video game franchise 'Tomb Raider'

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Lori Harvey as Laura Croft from Tomb Raider (L), Angeline Jolie depicting the character (R)

Lori Harvey's Halloween costume was inspired by a famous icon.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the model, 26, revealed that she dressed up as Laura Croft from the video game franchise Tomb Raider. The post included a series of photos of Harvey modeling the costume in front of a white wall.

Harvey portrayed the video game character by wearing a black bodysuit and styling her hair into a braided ponytail.

While many of Harvey's fans commented that she looked great in the outfit, others questioned the amount of effort she put in to dress up for the holiday. One fan wrote, "This is the most laxed Halloween pics I’ve seen of you…. Lol." Another wrote, "D for effort."

Lori Harvey/ Instagram Lori Harvey debuts Halloween costume on Instagram

Harvey responded to the criticism after another social media user compared the look to her Halloween costumes from last year. "How we went from Beyoncé last year to this?😩," the person wrote.

The influencer replied to the comment, "girl I was tired this year 😭🤣." The fan then replied to Harvey by writing, "it does get tiring sometimes 🤣🤣🤣."

For last year's Halloween festivities, Harvey paid tribute to Beyoncé by replicating three of her looks, including Bey's "Me, Myself and I" music video.

The look consisted of a sexy green and white cutout dress, a fur shawl, gloves, and large silver earrings. Harvey also acted out a scene from the video in a post on Instagram, along with sharing a closer look at the outfit.

Earlier in May, Harvey showcased her love for Beyoncé, 42, by attending the Renaissance Tour in London. The style star attended the concert with her boyfriend, Damson Idris, and shared multiple clips from their date night on Instagram.

Harvey made their relationship Instagram official at the start of the year when she reposted a birthday shout-out from the actor, 32, with three white hearts underneath.

Idris' post showed him giving Harvey a kiss on the cheek as she smiled at the camera, and the caption, "Happy Birthday Nunu."

They made their red carpet debut in February at the premiere of the final season of his show Snowfall. The couple attended the event in stylish coordinating looks and shared a kiss in front of photographers.



Read the original article on People.