Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Split After 1 Year of Dating with 'Nothing but Love and Respect for Each Other'

The 'Snowfall' actor and model announced they have decided to "part ways"

Dave Benett/Getty Lori Harvey and Damson Idris in June

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have announced they are going their separate ways after a little over a year of dating.

"We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the former couple shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Representatives for Harvey and Idris did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information on Tuesday.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend Yevrah Swim launch on August 15, 2023

The news of their separation comes shortly after Harvey, 26, shared a celebratory Instagram for Idris’ 32nd birthday in September. "Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu," she wrote in an Instagram Story post.

Steve Harvey’s youngest daughter first went public with her relationship with the Snowfall star during her 26th birthday celebration on Jan. 13.

During Harvey’s birthday celebration, the former couple were spotted leaving the celebration hand-in-hand. Those in attendance at the event included Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Justin and Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Idris’ close friend Daniel Kaluuya and more.

In celebration of Harvey’s birthday, Idris also posted a sweet snapshot to commemorate the model’s special day. He included a photo of the two of them cuddled up on a sofa as he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. "Happy Birthday Nunu," wrote the actor.

They marked their first red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Idris' Snowfall premiere in February.



Aside from their public appearances, the couple was seen on various vacations together. Quickly after they went public with their relationship, the two vacationed in Turks and Caicos.

The former couple was seen in London during the spring, when they joined the crowds at the Beyoncé concert in May 2023, and then at the Serpentine Summer Party in June.

Lori Harvey/instagram Lori Harvey and Damson Idris on a tropical vacation

They also vacationed together in Saint-Tropez on a chartered yacht with the Harvey family. While in the coastal town on the French Riviera, the couple held hands on the beach and strolled through the French town. As the summer concluded, the couple were spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in mid-August.

More recently, ahead of the actor’s 32nd birthday, the couple headed to Disneyland for a quick couple’s trip.

During an interview with Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, Harvey opened up about what makes her feel empowered in and out of a relationship.

"Not compromising my values, my standards, and my requirements," she said. “You've got to make sure you're giving [your love] to the right person because when you start giving it to the wrong person it starts to drain you."

