Lorenzo Pellegrini to continue wearing Italy’s 10, Pisilli with the 23

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is expected to continue being at the center of Luciano Spalletti’s formation.

Ahead of tonight’s Nations League match with Belgium, the Italian federation released the jersey numbers for Spalletti’s squad.

Once again, Pellegrini was assigned the prestigious number 10, the same number he wore during the EUROs this summer.

In the meantime, Niccolo Pisilli – his first time with the senior national team – will be wearing the 23.