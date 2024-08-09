Lorenzo Pellegrini clarifies falling out with former Roma boss Jose Mourinho

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini revealed some insights regarding Jose Mourinho’s dismissal from the capital.

In an interview with Il Messaggero, Pellegrini clarified the situation between the two.

“I haven’t had the chance to speak to Mourinho. However, there are no problems between me and him, we clarified matters. We said what we had to say to each other.”

“I didn’t reveal my version of the story at the time because things inside the locker room have to stay that way,” he added.

“After these rumors came out, I just want to say that I have always had a wonderful relationship with José. He had been told things about me that were absolutely not true. And the way I read it, in a moment of deep bitterness dictated by the sacking, he believed these rumors.”

“There’s no denying it, when I saw his reaction, I was disappointed. After all the emotions we had experienced together, I would have preferred him to come and talk to me in person. So, I did the only thing I could do at that moment since he had left Trigoria: take my cell phone and call him.”

“We chatted for a long time and I understood what he was experiencing. I don’t feel like going into the specifics of what we said to each other but we made it clear, this is the thing that matters. And for me Mourinho will remain a manager who I will always thank for everything he’s done.”

“The Friedkins? I don’t like being clever, I never have been. However, I remember one of the first times I met them. I felt like I was talking to people from Testaccio: there was only Rome in their thoughts.”

“Our objective for the season? The Champions League, it’s time to go back. It’s our goal. The club has invested a lot.”

