Lorenzo has no choice but to "accept" current speed

Having finished 47 seconds down on teammate had hoped to be within 30s of the winner at Aragon, his third race back from injury.

But after qualifying down in 20th, Lorenzo finished in the same position - his lowest of the season - 46s behind a dominant Marquez on the sister Repsol machine.

The three-time premier class champion admitted on Friday his lack of speed was not primarily a result of his physical condition, although he said post-race he is still being held back by a fear of crashing and worsening his injuries.

"As you know I tried my best, doesn’t matter if I am leading the race or if I’m in 20th position – I always try my best," said Lorenzo.

"If my best is to fight for the win I win, and if my best is to get the result I’m getting I need to accept the situation and finish the race. There is no other choice.

"I think apart from the rest, which is not good obviously, and 46 seconds are a lot, I think we did go away from here with some positive things. I think some practice and even in the middle of the race I could ride a little bit with more flow, more like at the beginning of the season.

“But obviously the injury affect a lot my physical condition and my pain when I’m riding, and I lose a little bit from that."

