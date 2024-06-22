Lorenzo Musetti holds off Jordan Thompson to tee up Queen's final against Tommy Paul

Musetti held off Thompson’s comeback (AP)

Lorenzo Musetti survived a spirited comeback from Jordan Thompson to reach the final of the clinch Championships at Queen’s.

The 22-year-old proved that world number one Jannik Sinner is not the only Italian to be feared at Wimbledon with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory in two hours and 18 minutes.

Thompson defied a back injury which required regular treatment at the changeovers to battle from a set down to take the match to a decider.

But Musetti grabbed the decisive break when the Australian's volley landed a millimetre out, and bravely held serve to love before collapsing in delight.

"That was definitely one of the toughest matches of this week. Jordan was playing at an amazing level, especially in the second and third set," he said.

"At 4-3 I played some amazing shots which gave me the break and I didn't shake, even under pressure. It was key for me to hold serve at the end and I'm really proud of what I've achieved this week.

"I love this sport, I'm really passionate about it and since I was a kid I dreamt to be number one in the world.

"It would be super nice to win here in Queen's with so much history. There are a lot of Italians here in London, I really feel like I'm at home."

Musetti will face Tommy Paul, who won the all-American battle with Sebastian Korda 6-4 7-6 (2).

Paul won the all-American battle against Korda (AP)

Korda suffered a nasty fall on the baseline towards the end of the first set and had his ankle heavily strapped at the changeover.

The 23-year-old recovered sufficiently to hit back from a break down in the second, but Paul proved too strong in the tie-break to become the first man from the United States to reach the final since 2010, when Sam Querrey beat fellow American Mardy Fish.

World number 13 Paul, a runner-up at Eastbourne last year, said: "I'm happy with how I'm playing. I feel like every time I step on the grass I'm learning something and getting a little better.

"He played an awesome game, he put a lot of pressure on me. I'd rather play him in the semi-final than the first round."

Sinner, meanwhile, reached the final in Halle with a 6-4 7-6 (3) win over China's Zhang Zhizhen.

He will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who knocked out German second seed Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2) 6-4.