Lorenzo will miss first MotoGP 2019 test with Honda after surgery

Lorenzo will miss first test of year

Jorge Lorenzo will not take part in the opening test of the 2019 MotoGP season at Sepang following surgery on his fractured left wrist.

Honda announced on Sunday that Lorenzo would require an operation following a visit to hospital in Verona on Saturday, having sustaining a fractured scaphoid in a training accident.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The surgery took place on Monday, with a brief Honda statement saying Lorenzo chose to have a "titanium screw inserted via a minimally invasive technique".

It added Lorenzo will remain in hospital under observation for a further 24 hours, and will not travel to Malaysia to take part in the first pre-season test on February 6-8 in order to focus fully on his recovery.

Lorenzo is still due to make his first official appearance as a Honda MotoGP rider on Wednesday, when he will be unveiled alongside Marc Marquez at Honda's 2019 season launch.

LCR pair Cal Crutchlow and Takaaki Nakagami and official test rider Stefan Bradl will also represent Honda at Sepang alongside Marquez.

Lorenzo will aim to return for the second pre-season test at Qatar on February 23-25, ahead of the 2019 season opener at the same venue on March 10.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus