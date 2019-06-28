Lorenzo to miss Assen MotoGP race after fracturing back in FP1 fall

Lorenzo to miss Assen race after fracturing back

Honda MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo will miss Sunday's Dutch TT at Assen after fracturing his back in a crash in the first free practice session on Friday morning.

Lorenzo crashed going through the fast Turn 7 Ruskenhoek left-hander in the final five minutes of FP1 and barrelled through the gravel several times.

He had to be helped up by circuit staff and was taken to the medical centre, before being transferred to a local hospital for scans.

Complaining of a sore back and chest, Lorenzo - who sat out the second session on Friday at Assen - was soon diagnosed with a fractured D6 vertebra and will sit out the remainder of the eighth round of the season.

As the German Grand Prix takes place next weekend, Lorenzo now faces a race against time to be fit for the Sachsenring event.

Lorenzo has been battling injury for the past 10 months, having injured his foot in a highside crash at the start of last year's Aragon race.

He fractured his left wrist in a similar accident during practice for the Thailand race, which forced him to miss the rest of the flyaway events.

Lorenzo refractured the same wrist in a training accident in January, which ruled him out of the first pre-season test at Sepang. He also suffered a cracked rib in a heavy crash during FP3 in Qatar.

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl is present at Assen carrying out duties for German television, and could be called up to replace Lorenzo for Saturday's third practice.

The 2011 Moto2 world champion completed a wildcard outing for the HRC test team at the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, and managed to beat Lorenzo by finishing in 10th spot.

