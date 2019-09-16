Lorenzo: Misano pace worse than I expected

Lorenzo finished Sunday's Misano race down in 14th, 47 seconds behind race-winning teammate Marc Marquez, as he continues to recover from the back injury he sustained in a practice crash at Assen that forced him on to the sidelines for four races.

Having targeted being between 30 and 40 seconds off the pace over the 27-lap distance, Lorenzo said he struggled with the 26-degree heat and admitted a set-up change he made after qualifying down 18th did not pay dividends either.

"At Silverstone I expected less in the race, we were surprised about going faster than the pace we showed in practice; this time it was the opposite," said Lorenzo. "We expected a bit more, to have a pace closer to the winner. I was worse than I expected.

"Unfortunately with the heat and lack of grip after the Moto2 race I struggled a lot to stop the bike. I don’t know if I made the right choice with the tyres. I had to brake much earlier than in practice, I couldn’t get the pace I wanted.

"I wanted to be in [1m]38s high, but I never reached that. I was getting worse, worse, worse, and the bikes in front of me went away. 47 seconds [to the winner] is more than I expected, but closer than in Silverstone."

Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team

Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images