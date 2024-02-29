Lorenzo Mieli & Mario Gianani Launch Production Biz With Fremantle Co-Pro Deal

Following their departures as CEOs of Fremantle’s Wildside and The Apartment, Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Mieli have struck a co-production deal with their old employer Fremantle on several projects as they unveil their new company.

More details about the new company, whose name was not revealed today, will be “announced in the near future.”

Gianani and Mieli departed Fremantle in mid-January.

The Fremantle pact will lead to a new film from Paolo Sorrentino, Limonov – The Ballad, by Kirill Serebrennikov; Queer from Luca Guadagnino and starring Daniel Craig; a new film by Gabriele Mainetti, Maria by Pablo Larraín starring Angelina Jolie; and the TV series M. The Son of the Century by Joe Wright and Il Mostro by Stefano Sollima.

Fremantle continues to operate Wildside and The Apartment with new leadership in place.

Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and CEO, Continental Europe, Fremantle said: “I am really happy to continue collaborating with Lorenzo and Mario with this new formula, which guarantees to continue to work together on projects that were born in The Apartment and Wildside under their leadership and vision. After having created dozens of extraordinary projects together over the years, this agreement is the basis for continuing to create many more in the future.”

Gianani and Mieli said in a statement: “Working with Fremantle for the last 14 years has been a hugely important, exciting and great adventure. We put all our energy and passion to contribute to making Fremantle a successful hub of innovative and provocative creativity, and we are grateful for the support, freedom and trust Fremantle has given us.

“This new entrepreneurial adventure fills our desire for new challenges and goals, and we are happy and proud to announce this deal that will allow us to continue producing with Fremantle on extraordinary movies and series as we have done over the years. We want to thank all the hundreds of people we worked with within Fremantle. And a special thanks to Andrea Scrosati, without whom many of our achievements, including this deal, would have never been possible.”

Mieli is an EP on the HBO Italian drama, My Brilliant Friend which shot its fourth and final season over the summer outside of Naples, Italy. He produced Sofia Coppola’s A24 feature Priscilla which ranks as her second highest grossing film at the domestic box office ($21M) after her Oscar winner Lost in Translation ($45M).

Mieli also produced Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar nominated Netflix feature, The Hand of God, and he’s an EP on the upcoming Challengers, the Luca Guadagnino-directed Amy Pascal production, which Zendaya starring hitting worldwide theaters on April 26.

