Who Is Lorenzo Lamas’ Wife? All About Kenna Nicole Scott

Lorenzo Lamas is excited about life with his wife, Kenna Nicole Scott.

The Falcon Crest star married Scott in October 2023 after meeting three years prior.

“One things for sure, we both feel like we’ve won the love lottery with each other. Since our first embrace, she’s held me captive. She fills my heart with feelings I’ve never felt, dreams I’ve never had and wishes I’ve never thought of,” Lamas wrote on Facebook after proposing to Scott in 2021.

He added, “Kenna Nicole, the love of my life, said she’d take my hand in marriage in order that we spend our lifetime together as one and I couldn’t feel more joy in my heart. Love conquers all my friends.”

So who is Lorenzo Lamas’ wife? Here’s everything to know about Kenna Nicole Scott and her relationship with the actor.

She is a former model

Scott is a self-described “definite nerd,” explorer, adventurer, writer and marketing executive, according to her Instagram bio. She is also a former model who worked "in LA for 10 years,” and has shared photos of her previous work for brands including GUESS.

She is a mom

Scott is a mother of two boys. Her son Anderson Rulon was born on Oct. 7, 2010, and weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz.

“I had the most peaceful labor at my house and while I tried for a water birth, he ended up being a bathroom floor birth born en caul and he had the sweetest little cry,” she wrote in an Instagram caption to celebrate his 10th birthday.

She continued, “He has been the most wonderful little being. Always complimenting and encouraging people, he has the most positive outlook and is the most empathetic person.”

Scott’s son Atticus Alan arrived on Sept. 3, 2012. “He is my mini-me except he’s a lot wittier than I am! He is so adventurous, he will try anything,” she described him on Instagram. “He loves climbing, traveling and exploring new places.”

Scott is also a step-mother to Lamas’ six children. The actor shares son A.J. and daughter Shayne with the late Michele Smith; daughters Alexandra Lynne, Victoria and Isabella Lorenza, with ex-wife Kathleen Kinmont; and daughter Patton Lee from a previous relationship with Daphne Ashbrook.

Lamas and Scott started dating in 2020

Though Lamas and Scott haven’t shared too much about the start of their relationship, the soap star did offer some insight into how they first met in April 2020.

"Kenna and I met through my Godmother Francesca Daniels last April," he said in a press release. He added that the 10 months they dated prior to getting engaged were "the most romantic months of my life and we have fallen deeply in love."

Lamas proposed to Scott in Las Vegas

Lamas proposed to Scott on Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas.

“I proposed to Kenna on Thursday the 11th of February In Las Vegas. She accepted my Lifetime Valentine's request," the Renegade actor shared in his press release.

"It is a love like no other and we look forward to the day we become husband and wife. Sometimes love waits for the stars to align and two soul paths to intersect. We are ecstatic!" he added.

She has a tattoo in honor of Lamas

After getting engaged in 2021, Lamas and Scott debuted tattoos on their ring fingers dedicated to each other. The Grease star had “KL” tattooed with a heart in honor of the future Mrs. Lamas, while she had his initials “LL” also inked on her finger with a heart.

Lamas and Scott got married in 2023

Lamas and Scott said “I do” on Oct. 29, 2023, aboard Royal Caribbean’s “Wonder of the Seas” ship in Port Canaveral, Florida. Lamas wore a dark suit and lavender tie while the bride wore a strapless gown with floral detailing and a leg slit.

“Had many many adventures and our big day could NOT have been more perfect! It was an absolute dream and we are so grateful for our friends and family that could make it and the ones celebrating in spirit from afar,” the bride wrote in an Instagram caption along with several photos from their special day.

“Especially the ones that couldn’t be with us on this earthly plane but were there from heaven. I’m the luckiest lady and so thankful for finding my greatest love in this lifetime,” she added.

She appreciates Lamas’ sense of humor

Scott has been open on her Instagram profile about the many reasons she loves Lamas.

“He’s so loving and accepting so I can be my 100% authentic self without judgments," she wrote in a comment on her wedding announcement post. "It’s hard to pinpoint what made us fall in love. But I will say when I hugged him for the first time it felt like home."

Scott continued, "We always say we knew each other in every lifetime we’ve ever had. Guess it’s really just destiny!”

