Lorenzo has "intention" to end MotoGP career with Honda

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who has contested nine MotoGP campaigns with Yamaha and two with Ducati, seemed in danger of dropping off the grid for 2019 when it became clear that his Ducati deal was unlikely to be renewed.

He has since admitted he had been “very close” to calling time on his MotoGP career before he secured a surprise move to Honda to be Marc Marquez's teammate for 2019-20.

Speaking to Sky Italia this week, Lorenzo said he has put his Ducati tenure behind him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I never gave up, even in the difficult times I always kept working,” he said. “I had this chance with Honda, which allowed for a happy ending to the [2018] season.

“I won't say that I'd like to finish my career with Honda, but maybe it is my last team. The results will decide, but that is my intention.

“I don't think about Ducati anymore.

“I know that when I like the bike and we put it in the right place, we can reach the top.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team Repsol Media

Repsol Media