Lorenzo hospitalised after fast Dutch MotoGP FP1 crash

Honda MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo has been taken to hospital following a fast fall in Dutch Grand Prix FP1, having reported pain in his chest and back.

Lorenzo crashed at the end of the first 45-minute session of the Assen weekend at the fast Turn 7 left-hander of the Ruskenhoek, and he could only walk away with support from the marshals before an ambulance took him to the medical centre.

This comes just two weeks after another fast fall during the post-Catalan Grand Prix test, where he fell at the right-hand Turn 9 and ended up hitting the air fence, while his RC213V ended up on top of the barrier.

He hurt his back, but was cleared to continue the test. However, he aggravated that pain in his back in his Assen tumble, and also complained of pain in his chest.

Lorenzo has now been transferred to the local hospital for further checks, and will miss the afternoon's FP2 session.

Commenting on his rider's condition, Honda team boss Alberto Puig said: "The problem is that this fall aggravated a little more his physical condition, which was already a little precarious after the fall in the Montmelo test.

"The accident was big, he had a blow to his chest and back. The reason for the transfer to the hospital is simply to rule out possible injuries to other organs."

Lorenzo received a new aero package and also carbon reinforced chassis for Assen, and was 18th fastest on the updated machine.

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci suffered a similarly quick crash when he was flicked from his bike heading through the right of Turn 14, but walked away unscathed and returned to the session to go third quickest.



