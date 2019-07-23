Lorenzo can take Honda MotoGP bike in "new direction" - Bradl

Lorenzo can take Honda in

Honda MotoGP test rider Stefan Bradl says Jorge Lorenzo can take the development of the RC213V in a "new direction" when Lorenzo returns from injury.

Bradl was speaking while filling in for the injured Lorenzo at the Honda factory squad earlier this month at the Sachsenring, where he finished 10th - matching the result he achieved as a wildcard at Jerez.

Prior to breaking a vertebra in an accident during practice for the Dutch TT at Assen, Lorenzo - in his first season at Honda - had spoken frequently of trying to alter the bike's characteristics to help riders other than Marc Marquez succeed with it.

Lorenzo has yet to record a top-10 finish on the RC213V, and he was already over 100 points adrift of factory team-mate Marquez in the standings at the time of his Assen crash.

But Bradl thinks the three-time premier class champion has the tools to make the Honda more suited to his riding style once he returns from injury.

"I think he has the potential to do this [make the Honda easier to ride], because he has a lot of experience of other manufacturers," said Bradl.

"I know very well the Honda and I know also you have to use harder compounds on the front with the tyre.

"My riding style also is not so bad for this.

"I think Jorge has the power and experience to give HRC maybe a new direction.

"But at the moment I think he needs to adapt himself also a little bit and then maybe for the future there are some good opportunities."

Lorenzo is aiming to be fit to return for next month's Brno race after skipping both the Dutch TT and the following Sachsenring race.

He was already competing with existing injuries, and has crashed six times this season as well as suffering significant injuries in 2018.

Although he said he hadn't personally been in touch with Lorenzo during his recent convalescence, Bradl praised the Spaniard's motivation to adapt prior to his accident.

"He needs some time to recover and I hope he's doing this as good as he can, and coming back stronger," said the German.

"I wish him all the best because he's going through difficult times right now.

"He's pushing hard, he was working hard, his motivation was very high to improve his riding on the Honda.

"Super-difficult times for him but I think he can come back even stronger."

