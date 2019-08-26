Lorenzo feels "out of danger" after "survival" British GP

Lorenzo's latest injury was related to his back, sustained at Assen, and he returned to racing at the British Grand Prix after missing four races, but still without being fully fit.

He was consistently at the back end of the field throughout the weekend and he admitted that he preferred not crashing again over reaching the limits of his Honda.

Lorenzo eventually finished the race, which he said he would treat as a training exercise, in 14th, likening the weekend to the US GP at Laguna Seca in 2013, when he also raced injured.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the Spaniard says he'll have to be careful during this week's Misano test on Thursday and Friday, he added will be fitter and able to take more risks in the race weekend at the same track two weeks afterwards.

"These three days have been kind of survival weekend for me, similar to when I race in Laguna Seca in 2013 with the recently operated collarbone for the second time," Lorenzo said.

"I wouldn't crash in Laguna Seca and I finished sixth there and I couldn't crash here and I finished... I expected the 14th position.

"Now I think I am a little bit out of danger, even if I have the test in Misano just in four days, there still will be some days of little danger for the injury but I think in Misano GP I will be quite okay. I will be fitter and with not so much fear to crash and the speed must improve."

Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team

Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images