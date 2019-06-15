Lorenzo: Barcelona "most consistent" 2019 event after Honda tweaks

Lorenzo: Barcelona

Jorge Lorenzo says his Catalan Grand Prix weekend is "the most consistent" of his debut Honda MotoGP season so far, after he secured 10th in qualifying on a modified RC213V.

The triple premier class champion went Honda's Japanese factory following the Italian Grand Prix to work on ergonomic solutions to allow him to ride the bike more naturally.

Those results are apparent this weekend at Barcelona in the form of a new fuel tank, among other small changes, with which Lorenzo secured direct passage to Q2 and qualified just 0.715 seconds from pole.

Lorenzo admits Honda didn't make a "giant step forward" in helping him adjust to the bike, but says he is feeling more comfortable, which is allowing him to ride "more aggressive".

"It's true we've been working to make me feel comfortable [on the bike]," Lorenzo said.

"We didn't make a giant step forward, but small modifications [have] made me more comfortable on the bike.

"I ride a little bit more aggressive, with slightly more speed, with slightly more consistency.

"We're still missing quite a bit to be very close to the fastest [riders], but I think we are probably having the most consistent weekend of the whole championship."

The new fuel tank has been designed to allow Lorenzo to ride with less physical exertion, similar to a fuel tank update Ducati introduced for him last year prior to his first win that season, which came at Mugello.

When asked if it was this was the main thing that has led to his more consistent form this weekend, Lorenzo says he believes it is, while adding that improvements made to other areas have also helped him.

"I believe [the fuel tank has made a difference], but we will see," he added.

"[The race] will be very hot, very physical. Hopefully I can use a little bit [less energy], save a little bit more energy, [and then] use a bit more energy at the end of the race.

"[I will] ride a bit more aggressive with a bit more energy - that means a bit faster. But it's not only about [the] fuel tank, but also some small modifications that we are improving."

