Lorenzo: 2019 "same situation" as Yamaha debut with Rossi

Lorenzo has left Ducati to replace Dani Pedrosa at the Repsol Honda outfit, which helped Marquez to five MotoGP riders' titles in the past six years.

Rossi was likewise a five-time champion when Lorenzo arrived at Yamaha in 2008, and the Italian added two more titles to his tally before Lorenzo secured his first crown in 2010.

“During my career in MotoGP I share the box with probably four riders - Valentino, [Ben] Spies, Dovi [Andrea Dovizioso] and now with Marc, and this situation is quite similar from the one when I start in MotoGP in 2008,” Lorenzo said.

“At that time Valentino was in the peak of his career - he didn't win [the championship] in 2006, 2007, but he was always fighting for the world title and he knew the bike a lot.

“[It's] more or less the same situation I have now that I come to a new team, Marc as a very very strong teammate, knowing a lot the bike.

“For sure in that area Marc has a big advantage.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

