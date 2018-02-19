Canada's Boisvert-Lacroix's podium hopes dashed in men's long-track sprint

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Long-track speedskater Alex Boisvert-Lacroix of Sherbrooke, Que., came to the Pyeongchang Olympics looking for a medal but two small mistakes in the 500-metre race left him empty-handed Monday.

Instead, Norway's Canadian-coached ace Havard Lorentzen played the role of spoiler, edging South Korean favourite Min Kyu Cha by one hundredth of a second for the gold medal.

Lorentzen became the first Norwegian to win a long track gold medal since 1998 in Nagano, Japan. He finished in an Olympic record 34.41 seconds after Cha had brought down the house at the Gangneung Oval with a run of 34.42 seconds.

Tingyu Gao of China won bronze at 34.65. Boisvert-Lacroix finished 11th.

Lorentzen, 25, is coached by Jeremy Wotherspoon, who won silver for Canada in the 500-metre race in Nagano, only to suffer a spectacular fall at the start at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

"He is probably the best speed sprinter that's ever been on the ice," Lorentzen said of Wotherspoon. "He has tons of experience and he teaches me how to be calm in situations like this, so that when I see the Korean get an Olympic record and I have to go out and beat that and I do it, it's amazing."

Boisvert-Lacroix was the top Canadian in 34.93 seconds. Calgary's Gilmore Junio was 17th in 35.15 while Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., finished 18th in 35.16.

"In the 500 metres, it only takes two missteps and your race is over," said Boisvert-Lacroix. "I missed two attacks and it made a big difference at the end."

Boisvert-Lacroix, 30, is at his first Olympics, having missed the short-track team selection for the 2010 Vancouver Games due to mononucleosis. He fell short of making the long-track squad for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Story Continues

"I just kept at it and I had my best results starting when I was 28," he said. "I was top Canadian, even if I was only 11th.

"I showed that I belong on the Canadian team."

The Canadian women's team of Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, both of Ottawa, and Josie Morrison of Kamloops, B.C., finished third in its quarter-final to advance to Wednesday's semifinals. The squad will go up against the U.S., Japan and the Netherlands.

Alexandre Geoffrion-McInnis, The Canadian Press