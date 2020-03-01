Lorena Wiebes wins Omloop van het Hageland

TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Celebration during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Celebration during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Lucy Kennedy of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott AbbyMae Parkinson of The United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Grace Brown of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Vineyards during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Alba Teruel of Spain and Movistar Team Daniela Reis of Portugal and Team Ciclotel Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Celebration Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Al Btc Ljubljana during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Sprint Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Al Btc Ljubljana during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Celebration Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Al Btc Ljubljana during the 16th Spar Omloop Van Het Hageland 2020 Women Elite a 130km race from Tienen to TieltWinge LottoCyclingCup BELCycling on March 01 2020 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday. The talented sprinter beat Marta Bastianelli (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Bigla-Katusha) from a reduced group sprint that came to the line in Tielt-Winge.

"It was an exciting race," Wiebes said in a press statement. "It always feels good to win, but even more so after sprinting against these riders. Good thing the team worked hard and I knew which wheel to go for."

Omloop van het Hageland formed part of the opening weekend for the elite women's peloton, held the day after the kick-off Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium won by Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott). 

The women raced 131km with a start in Tienen. They raced one larger 52km loop before six smaller 13km loops in Tielt-Winge. The route included a total of five climbs: once over Kerkstraat at the 48.5km mark, and then once on the finish circuits they race four times up Roeselberg before the finish in Tielt-Winge.

The peloton remained in tact within the last 20km, despite attacks from multiple riders from Trek-Segafredo. Lucinda Brand, followed by two other riders from Mitchelton-Scott and Ale BTC Ljubljana, cleared the field inside the last 20km but they were all reeled back in before the finish.

Wiebes started her sprint early on the lefthand side of the finishing straight. Bastianelli came close to matching that sprint on the righthand side of the road, but she was no match Wiebes.

More to follow...

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

3:30:05

2

Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Btc Ljubljana

3

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla - Katusha

4

Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope

5

Teniel Campbell TTO Valcar - Travel & Service

6

Charlotte Kool (Ned) Nxtg Racing

7

Lotta Pauliina Henttala (Fin) Trek - Segafredo

8

Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies

9

Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service

10

Jelena Erić (Srb) Movistar Team Women

11

Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling

12

Roxane Fournier (Fra)

13

Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies

14

Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope

15

Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' Btc Ljubljana

16

Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott

17

Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

18

Marlen Reusser (Swi) Bigla - Katusha

19

Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)

20

Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies

21

Špela Kern (Slo) Lviv Cycling Team

22

Romy Kasper (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg

23

Daniela Reis (Por) Ciclotel

24

Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek - Segafredo

0:00:08

25

Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team

26

Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' Btc Ljubljana

0:00:10

27

Claire Faber (Lux)

28

Janneke Ensing (Ned) Mitchelton Scott

0:00:11

29

Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale' Btc Ljubljana

30

Lone Meertens (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

31

Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo

32

Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott

33

Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

34

Jenelle Crooks (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

35

Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott

36

Nicola Juniper (GBr)

37

Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Segafredo

38

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) Wcc Team

39

Inez Beijer (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling

0:00:20

40

Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla - Katusha

0:00:36

41

Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling

0:01:13

42

Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Wcc Team

0:01:14

43

Laura Vainionpää (Fin)

44

Julia Borgström (Swe) Nxtg Racing

45

Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

46

Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

47

Greta Richioud (Fra) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

48

Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla - Katusha

49

Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team

50

Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women

0:03:27

51

Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo

52

Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope

53

Marijke De Smedt (Bel)

54

Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women

55

Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women

56

Gilke Croket (Bel)

57

Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla - Katusha

58

Maike Van Der Duin (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling

0:03:39

59

Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

0:03:41

60

Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

61

Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women

62

Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service

0:03:45

63

Amber Aernouts (Bel) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team

0:03:51

64

Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies

65

Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope

66

Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service

67

Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope

68

Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo

69

Rossella Ratto (Ita) Chevalmeire Cycling Team

0:04:09

70

Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women

71

Mae Lang (Est)

0:08:37

72

Liisa Ehrberg (Est)

73

Katie Van Geyte (Bel)

74

Senna Feron (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling

75

Viktoriia Bondar (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team

76

Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Ciclotel

77

Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla - Katusha

78

Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)

79

Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service

80

Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling

81

Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team

82

Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

83

Femke Geeris (Ned)

84

Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton Scott

85

Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott

86

Kim De Baat (Bel) Ciclotel

87

Rozanne Slik (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team

88

Veronika Jandová (Cze) Wcc Team

89

Maroesjka Matthee (RSA) Ciclotel

90

Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

91

Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

92

Estefania Pilz (Arg) Lviv Cycling Team

93

Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

0:11:26

94

Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' Btc Ljubljana

95

Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel)

96

Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek - Segafredo

97

Ellen Feytens (Bel) Lviv Cycling Team

98

Lucy Van Der Haar (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

99

Emily Nelson (GBr)

0:15:40

100

Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

101

Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling

102

Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Ciclotel

103

Demi Van Dijke (Ned)

DNF

Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling

DNF

Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

DNF

Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling

DNF

Hana Heřmanovská (Cze)

DNF

Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling

DNF

Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling

DNF

Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Ciclotel

DNF

Demmy Druyts (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team

DNF

Mia Berg (Lux)

DNF

Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling

DNF

Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Ciclotel

DNF

Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla - Katusha

DNF

Fabienne Buri (Swi)

DNF

Sarah Berkane (Fra)

DNF

Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Btc Ljubljana

DNF

Dina Scavone (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling

DNF

Alice Andersson (Swe)

DNF

Fiona Turnbull (GBr) Lviv Cycling Team

DNF

Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Nxtg Racing

DNF

Britt Knaven (Bel) Nxtg Racing

DNF

Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

DNF

Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

DNF

Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel)

DNF

Leonie Vanderjeugt (Bel)

DNF

Desiree Liegeois (Ned)

DNF

Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service

DNF

Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Nxtg Racing

DNF

Caren Commissaris (Bel)

DNF

Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Nxtg Racing

DNF

Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa)

DNF

Ainsley Black (Can)

DNF

Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) Wcc Team

DNF

Roni Fishman (Isr) Wcc Team

DNF

Akvile Gedraitytė (Ltu) Wcc Team

DNF

Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) Wcc Team

DNF

Kate Wightman (NZl)

DNF

Ellen Mcdermott (Irl)

DNF

Savannah Morgan (GBr)

DNF

Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service

DNF

Imogen Cotter (Irl)

DNF

Brodie Chapman (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope

DNF

Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope

DNF

Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

DNF

Natalie Irene Midtsveen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

DNF

Nele Armee (Bel)

DNF

Isabella Stone (GBr)

DNF

Mia Griffin (Irl)

DNF

Malin Eriksen (Nor)

DNF

Rachel Jary (GBr)

DNF

Eva Jonkers (Ned) Nxtg Racing

DNF

Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor)

DNF

Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling

DNF

Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr)

DNF

Mette Egtoft Jensen (Den)

DNF

Viktoriia Yaroshenko (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team

DNF

Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women

DNF

Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team

DNF

Hanna Johansson (Swe) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team

DNF

Anna Badegruber (Aut) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team

DNF

Jessy Druyts (Bel) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team

DNF

Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team

DNF

Amber Lacompte (Bel)

