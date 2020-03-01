Lorena Wiebes wins Omloop van het Hageland
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday. The talented sprinter beat Marta Bastianelli (Ale BTC Ljubljana) and Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Bigla-Katusha) from a reduced group sprint that came to the line in Tielt-Winge.
"It was an exciting race," Wiebes said in a press statement. "It always feels good to win, but even more so after sprinting against these riders. Good thing the team worked hard and I knew which wheel to go for."
Omloop van het Hageland formed part of the opening weekend for the elite women's peloton, held the day after the kick-off Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium won by Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).
The women raced 131km with a start in Tienen. They raced one larger 52km loop before six smaller 13km loops in Tielt-Winge. The route included a total of five climbs: once over Kerkstraat at the 48.5km mark, and then once on the finish circuits they race four times up Roeselberg before the finish in Tielt-Winge.
The peloton remained in tact within the last 20km, despite attacks from multiple riders from Trek-Segafredo. Lucinda Brand, followed by two other riders from Mitchelton-Scott and Ale BTC Ljubljana, cleared the field inside the last 20km but they were all reeled back in before the finish.
Wiebes started her sprint early on the lefthand side of the finishing straight. Bastianelli came close to matching that sprint on the righthand side of the road, but she was no match Wiebes.
Results
1
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3:30:05
2
Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
3
Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla - Katusha
4
Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
5
Teniel Campbell TTO Valcar - Travel & Service
6
Charlotte Kool (Ned) Nxtg Racing
7
Lotta Pauliina Henttala (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
8
Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9
Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
10
Jelena Erić (Srb) Movistar Team Women
11
Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
12
Roxane Fournier (Fra)
13
Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14
Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
15
Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
16
Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
17
Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18
Marlen Reusser (Swi) Bigla - Katusha
19
Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
20
Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
21
Špela Kern (Slo) Lviv Cycling Team
22
Romy Kasper (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg
23
Daniela Reis (Por) Ciclotel
24
Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
0:00:08
25
Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
26
Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
0:00:10
27
Claire Faber (Lux)
28
Janneke Ensing (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
0:00:11
29
Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
30
Lone Meertens (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
31
Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
32
Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
33
Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
34
Jenelle Crooks (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
35
Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
36
Nicola Juniper (GBr)
37
Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Segafredo
38
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) Wcc Team
39
Inez Beijer (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
0:00:20
40
Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla - Katusha
0:00:36
41
Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
0:01:13
42
Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Wcc Team
0:01:14
43
Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
44
Julia Borgström (Swe) Nxtg Racing
45
Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
46
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
47
Greta Richioud (Fra) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
48
Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla - Katusha
49
Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
50
Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
0:03:27
51
Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
52
Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
53
Marijke De Smedt (Bel)
54
Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
55
Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
56
Gilke Croket (Bel)
57
Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla - Katusha
58
Maike Van Der Duin (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
0:03:39
59
Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
0:03:41
60
Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
61
Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
62
Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
0:03:45
63
Amber Aernouts (Bel) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
0:03:51
64
Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
65
Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
66
Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
67
Evita Muzic (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
68
Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
69
Rossella Ratto (Ita) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
0:04:09
70
Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
71
Mae Lang (Est)
0:08:37
72
Liisa Ehrberg (Est)
73
Katie Van Geyte (Bel)
74
Senna Feron (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
75
Viktoriia Bondar (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
76
Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Ciclotel
77
Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla - Katusha
78
Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
79
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
80
Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
81
Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
82
Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
83
Femke Geeris (Ned)
84
Jessica Roberts (GBr) Mitchelton Scott
85
Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
86
Kim De Baat (Bel) Ciclotel
87
Rozanne Slik (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
88
Veronika Jandová (Cze) Wcc Team
89
Maroesjka Matthee (RSA) Ciclotel
90
Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
91
Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
92
Estefania Pilz (Arg) Lviv Cycling Team
93
Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
0:11:26
94
Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
95
Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel)
96
Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek - Segafredo
97
Ellen Feytens (Bel) Lviv Cycling Team
98
Lucy Van Der Haar (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
99
Emily Nelson (GBr)
0:15:40
100
Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101
Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
102
Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Ciclotel
103
Demi Van Dijke (Ned)
DNF
Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
DNF
Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNF
Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Krush Pro Cycling
DNF
Hana Heřmanovská (Cze)
DNF
Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNF
Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNF
Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Ciclotel
DNF
Demmy Druyts (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
DNF
Mia Berg (Lux)
DNF
Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNF
Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Ciclotel
DNF
Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla - Katusha
DNF
Fabienne Buri (Swi)
DNF
Sarah Berkane (Fra)
DNF
Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Btc Ljubljana
DNF
Dina Scavone (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNF
Alice Andersson (Swe)
DNF
Fiona Turnbull (GBr) Lviv Cycling Team
DNF
Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Nxtg Racing
DNF
Britt Knaven (Bel) Nxtg Racing
DNF
Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNF
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNF
Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel)
DNF
Leonie Vanderjeugt (Bel)
DNF
Desiree Liegeois (Ned)
DNF
Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
DNF
Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Nxtg Racing
DNF
Caren Commissaris (Bel)
DNF
Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Nxtg Racing
DNF
Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa)
DNF
Ainsley Black (Can)
DNF
Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) Wcc Team
DNF
Roni Fishman (Isr) Wcc Team
DNF
Akvile Gedraitytė (Ltu) Wcc Team
DNF
Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) Wcc Team
DNF
Kate Wightman (NZl)
DNF
Ellen Mcdermott (Irl)
DNF
Savannah Morgan (GBr)
DNF
Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar - Travel & Service
DNF
Imogen Cotter (Irl)
DNF
Brodie Chapman (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNF
Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNF
Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNF
Natalie Irene Midtsveen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNF
Nele Armee (Bel)
DNF
Isabella Stone (GBr)
DNF
Mia Griffin (Irl)
DNF
Malin Eriksen (Nor)
DNF
Rachel Jary (GBr)
DNF
Eva Jonkers (Ned) Nxtg Racing
DNF
Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor)
DNF
Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNF
Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr)
DNF
Mette Egtoft Jensen (Den)
DNF
Viktoriia Yaroshenko (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
DNF
Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNF
Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
DNF
Hanna Johansson (Swe) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
DNF
Anna Badegruber (Aut) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
DNF
Jessy Druyts (Bel) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
DNF
Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Multum Accountants - Lsk Ladies Cycling Team
DNF
Amber Lacompte (Bel)