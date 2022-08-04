A Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) insider increased their holdings by 1.9% last year

Looking at Lords Group Trading PLC's (LON:LORD ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CEO & Director Shanker Patel for UK£720k worth of shares, at about UK£0.73 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£0.84. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Lords Group Trading Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Lords Group Trading, over the last three months. In total, Group CEO & Director Shanker Patel bought UK£720k worth of shares in that time. But Group CFO & Director Christopher Day sold shares worth UK£675k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Lords Group Trading insiders own 68% of the company, worth about UK£93m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lords Group Trading Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Lords Group Trading insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Lords Group Trading and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Lords Group Trading may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here