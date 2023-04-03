Lords of the Fallen preview: meet the gorgeous Soulslike reboot hoping to be this year's Elden Ring

Lords of the Fallen looks genuinely spectacular thanks to to the next gen power of Unreal Engine 5

You could be forgiven for not remembering too much about Lords of the Fallen, a so-so Dark Souls knock-off released to middling reviews on last-gen consoles back in 2014. Polish publishers CI Games are almost counting on it, in fact, having taken the unusual step of changing this second game’s title from Lords of the Fallen II, to The Lords of the Fallen, before finally settling on the slightly confusing Lords of the Fallen at various points during its protracted development cycle. So is it a sequel, or a reboot?

“Yes,” replies Creative Director, Cezar Virtosu, mischievously when asked the question following a private demo in a hotel suite situated a few blocks away from the convention centre hosting this year’s Games Developer Conference.

“The first game represented the market,” he eventually elaborates. “Back then, Dark Souls II was the gold standard. We had to build this game eight years later, so we thought, where can we innovate?

“Firstly, we need to improve on the corpse run. We thought the whole ‘die, respawn, get your souls, die, respawn, get your souls…’ corpse run that you see in other Soulslikes needed some improvements.

“The second thing is what we call ‘the boss run’. You die, you need to run back to the boss. So we asked, how can we make it so that the player plays their failure? We want you to live with the consequences of your actions, you can’t just restart. That was when we put the player in the Umbral world, and that took on a life of its own.”

The Umbral world represents Lords of the Fallen’s big spin on the Soulslike formula, a limbo-like parallel realm that co-exists on top of the game’s regular setting of Axiom, and which can be viewed at any time, detective mode-like, by holding the left trigger to raise your character’s special lantern.

In essence the Umbral plane functions not unlike the Dark World in classic Zelda adventures like A Link To the Past, offering alternate pathways and simple traversal puzzles to bypass obstacles and dead ends in the ‘real’ world, as well as unique enemies to fight, equipment to find, and items to collect.

The raised lantern allows you to have a foot in both worlds, so to speak, albeit at the expense of a means to defend yourself from enemies on either side of the existential divide. You can make the transition more permanent by taking a suicidal death plunge, and Umbral is also where you’ll end up when you die in combat – effectively replacing the ‘YOU DIED” screen that has been burned onto the retinas of long-term Dark Souls players with a second chance mechanic. That said, death in Umbral will be permanent, and while it’s possible to craft a return ticket to Axiom via an anchor mechanic, doing so won’t necessarily be easy.

The Umbral world promises to be Lords of the Fallen's USP, offering players unique challenges as well as a second chance in purgatory

It’s difficult to get the measure of Umbral during our half-hour, hands-off demo but Virtosu is confident the interplay with the overworld will be the making of his game, even hinting that prolonged exposure to the netherworld will result in madness and in-game hallucinations

“There are layers and layers of death, and I cannot wait for people to start peeling the layers of Umbral and say, ‘Wow, what a trip! This needs to be in every game from now on!’

“Obviously I am exaggerating,” he laughs, “but the feeling of when you are killed and not seeing the game over screen? That is a new expression.”

In most other respects, Lords of the Fallen looks like a credible challenger to From Software’s Soulsbourne stable. Combat is weighty and methodical – “Swordplay that feels correct; not good, correct”, promises Virtosu – with an emphasis on close-range encounters that interweaves moves based on Historical European martial arts with spectacular spellcasting.

Axiom isn’t an open world but its dense geography promises the interconnected exploration that made Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki’s more linear adventures such a joy to discover. It also looks sublime, a hand-drawn dark gothic fantasy built from the ground-up in Epic Games’ cutting edge, next-gen Unreal Engine 5.

“I'm Romanian, this is a one-to-one recreation of my home village,” laughs Virtosu as we trudge through the meticulously-modelled mud and muck of a medieval settlement found in one of the game’s opening areas.

“Calling this Lords of the Fallen II would have been remiss as we have reworked everything,” says Virtosu, returning to our opening question. “Animations, systems… everything was done from scratch. The paradigms have been wildly changed. The story remains similar but has been expanded tenfold. As we reworked everything from the ground up, it made sense this was a reboot other than a successor.”

The gregarious Virtosu is an accomplished salesman for sure. But what of the Elden Ring-sized elephant in the room? Hidetaka Miyazaki’s most recent masterpiece was the surprise success of 2022, taking the Soulslike experience open-world and selling over 20 million copies in the process (“thank god we did not invest in mounted combat,” quips Virtosu). Has that changed expectations for Lords of the Fallen?

“Yes, of course - if Dark Souls was popular, now the market has become mainstream,” says Virtosu. “So now a lot of people are asking questions, the lenses have been realigned. If you’re a similar game everyone is going to ask, ‘how close is it to Elden Ring?’

“With our unique aspect to gameplay and the fact we still offer a very handcrafted experience, we think we’ve carved ourselves a very comfortable niche where we can spread our roots and grow.

“And people who crave that sort of experience? They’re going to eat well on Lords of the Fallen.”

Lords of the Fallen will be released later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.