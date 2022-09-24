Lord's crowd turns on India after 'Mankad' seals heartbreaking England defeat - GETTY IMAGES

England's one-day series against India ended in bitter controversy at Lord's after Charlie Dean was run out with a 'Mankad'.

England looked to be closing in on an improbable victory in the final match of the series, with Dean – the hosts' No 9 – having moved to 47.

But she paid the price for leaving her ground early at the non-striker's end when Deepti Sharma took the bails off after entering her delivery stride. After a TV review adjudged her to be out, India's victory by 16 runs was secure.

Deepti Sharma took advantage after Charlie Dean left her ground prematurely

Dean threw her bat to the ground in tears as boos rang out from the crowd at the manner of India's victory, before she immediately went over to shake the hands of the India players.

A controversial ending but...India win by 16 runs and complete a series sweep against England. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gsBpqDcXNp — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 24, 2022

'Mankads' – named after Indian international Vinoo Mankad, an expert in the art – are now enshrined as a legitimate dismissal in the Laws of the Game but remain a source of controversy, with many claiming it is unsportsmanlike.

