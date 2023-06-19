Lorde Shares Taylor Swift's Encouraging Text About 'Melodrama' to Celebrate Album's Anniversary

The "Royals" singer gave a rare glimpse into her friendship with Swift while reflecting on her sophomore album's 2017 release

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Taylor Swift and Lorde

It's no secret that Taylor Swift can write a superb song — but now we know she can compose a great pep talk, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While reflecting on six years of Melodrama on Saturday, Lorde gave the world a glimpse into her friendship with the 33-year-old pop star. The New Zealand-born singer, 26, shared the encouraging words Swift shared following the less-than-satisfactory initial success of her sophomore album.

Lorde cropped a piece of the "All Too Well" singer's text when she posted it to her Instagram Story on Friday, but the visible part reads, "You will always be imagined in my mind in a rowboat with Annie Lennox floating down a river of cool cerebral ethereal dreams but don't-f----with-me vibes all around you."

"And I don't think first week record sales singularly define a legacy," Swift finished, to which Lorde responded, "I love you so much for this."

Related: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: All the Surprise Guests So Far

The "Royals" singer then added a comment that Swift "was very kind and not wrong" alongside the 2017 text messages.

Produced by Swift's longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, Melodrama may not have seen all of the same successes as Lorde's debut record — which she released at age 16 — but the critically acclaimed album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It is also now recognized as one of the best albums of all time by Rolling Stone.



Related: Lorde Says She's Trying to 'Move as Quickly' as She Can on Fourth Album: 'Super Exciting'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The "Green Light" musician previously opened up about her relationship with the Lover songstress in a 2017 interview. The singer-songwriter jokingly rolled her eyes when she was asked if she was a member of Swift's "squad," which was often in the news at the time.

"You know, you make friends in different places," she said. "But I think for the most part I'm not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily."

Lorde's latest release, Solar Power, came in 2021, and she's currently trying to "move as quickly" as she can on her fourth album.

"This one, I really am trying to. I don't want to wait, you know, so take from that what you will," she said in February.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.