Lord Walker of Gestingthorpe, Law Lord who ruled in the controversial separation of conjoined twins – obituary

Lord Walker of Gestingthorpe, pictured in 1997, when he was Sir Robert Walker, a Lord Justice of Appeal

Lord Walker of Gestingthorpe, who has died aged 85, was an outstanding Law Lord and Justice of the Supreme Court, and previously the doyen of the Chancery Bar, second to none in the field of private client trusts and taxation work.

Exceptionally clever even by the rarefied standards of the highest appellate courts, Robert Walker was also diffident, good-natured, kind, and humane. During his rise up the judicial hierarchy, he presided over a broad range of appeal cases, several of which were widely reported, none more so than the tragic case of the conjoined twins from Malta known as Mary and Jodie.

The case, Re A (2001), raised profound legal and ethical dilemmas over whether it was right to detach, and thus kill, in a palliative, sympathetic manner, the weaker twin, Mary, whose brain, heart and lungs were all severely impaired, in order to save the much stronger twin, Jodie, whom most doctors thought would die along with her sister within six months if they were left as they were.

The judge at first instance ruled that separation surgery should go ahead, but the twins’ devout Roman Catholic parents appealed, preferring to let “God’s will” prevail rather than consent to the ending of Mary’s life – even though it would also mean the saving of Jodie’s.

In his judgment dismissing the appeal, Walker said that all the appeal judges had been “deeply troubled” by the case and by the “awful paradox” that Mary “is alive as a distinct personality, but is not viable as a separate human being [dependent as she was on Jodie’s oxygenated blood supply for her survival]”.

The parents’ feelings and religious beliefs were entitled to “great respect”, he said, “but the court cannot escape the responsibility of deciding the matter to the best of its judgment as to the twins’ best interests”.

Lord Walker, far right, front row, with the other Justices of the Supreme Court, pictured in 2010, the year after the court's foundation

Walker concluded that the separation surgery “would plainly be in Jodie’s best interests and in my judgment it would be in the best interests of Mary also, since for the twins to remain alive and conjoined in the way they are would be to deprive them of the bodily integrity and human dignity which is the right of each of them”.

The purpose of the operation, he added, would be to give Jodie the prospect of a long and reasonably normal life. “Mary’s death would not be the purpose of the operation, although it would be its inevitable consequence. The operation would give her, even in death, bodily integrity as a human being. She would die, not because she was intentionally killed, but because her own body cannot sustain her life. Continued life, whether long or short, would hold nothing for Mary except possible pain and discomfort, if indeed she can feel anything at all. The proposed operation would therefore be in the best interests of each of the twins.”

This time the parents chose not to appeal to the House of Lords and the separation operation duly went ahead. Twenty years later the surviving twin was reported to have developed into what her surgeon described as a “stable, intelligent, independent yet family-orientated young lady who is intent on establishing a professional career”.

Robert Walker was born on March 17 1938, the son of a conveyancing barrister. He was sent to Downside and aged 17 went up to Trinity College, Cambridge, to read Classics, switching to Law after two years and graduating two years later with a First.

He was a successful middle-distance runner at school and university and, later in life, ran several marathons, including one in less than three hours at the age of 48.

Called to the Bar by Lincoln’s Inn in 1960, he became a tenant at 17 Old Buildings, and soon became highly regarded as an equity barrister with a thriving estate duty practice, dealing with the implications of the Variation of Trusts Act (1958).

His advice and drafting stood out for clarity, precision and quiet persuasiveness. His advocacy displayed the same qualities, meaning that judges paid attention to his submissions in a way that they might not with more long-winded counsel. His pupil included Nicolas (now Sir Nicolas) Bratza, later President of the European Court of Human Rights.

After taking Silk in 1982, he appeared as senior counsel in numerous leading cases concerning equity, trusts and taxation.

Lord Walker of Gestingthorpe, pictured in 2005

Acting for the Church Commissioners in 1991, Walker saw off an attempt by the Bishop of Oxford and others to ensure that the Commissioners prioritised Christian ethics over the pursuit of profit when investing the Church of England’s funds, successfully arguing that his clients would be “feckless” if they sought to live by the precepts of the Sermon on the Mount when their job was to pile up “treasure on earth” to meet the costs of running the church.

He said afterwards that the case had been “conducted with courtesy and without rancour” but also pointed out that “every pound that goes towards the cost of these proceedings will be one pound less for the stipends of the hard-working clergy”.

Appointed a High Court judge in 1994, Walker was assigned to the Chancery Division, but he remained there only three years before his promotion to the Court of Appeal.

In the case of Gillet v Holt (2000), a landmark case on the law of proprietary estoppel, Lord Justice Walker held that an underpaid farm worker who had been assured by the farm’s owner that “one day all this will be yours” was entitled to a share of the property after the farmer died and could not simply be ejected. The assurances, Walker said, “were intended to be relied on and were in fact relied on”, greatly to the farm worker’s detriment, and his case was thus “an unusually compelling one”.

Continuing his rapid promotion, Walker became a Lord of Appeal in Ordinary (Law Lord) in 2002, and a Justice of the Supreme Court when it was established in 2009.

Among the appeal cases at which he presided during his final years as a judge was Pitt v Holt (2013), where his judgment restricting the scope of the ruling in the case of Hastings-Bass (which had allowed the court to set aside decisions made by trustees if the decisions had unintended consequences), so that it applied only if the trustees had committed a breach of fiduciary duty, was widely held to be a tour de force.

With his keen moral sense, astonishing mastery of detail and ability always to see the bigger picture, Walker was an exemplary judge, adept at identifying what should be the right result in each case and then finding ways of arriving at it without compromising legal principles.

He regularly surprised both judicial colleagues and counsel with his ability to master areas of the law distinct from his original field of expertise, and in numerous judgments he contributed greatly to the development of the law across all areas. Renowned for the kind welcome he gave to new members of the Supreme Court, he was also an exceptionally good advocacy teacher at Lincoln’s Inn, where he served as Treasurer in 2010.

Lord Walker was also a non-permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal of Hong Kong. He was chairman of the House of Lords Select Committee on the HS2 Bill in 2016, and a member of the House of Lords Select Committee on the Scrutiny of Secondary Legislation from 2018 to 2019.

He married, in 1962, Suzanne Leggi, who survives him with their son and three daughters. He will be buried in a small wood he planted near their home in Essex in 1997.

Lord Walker of Gestingthorpe, born March 17 1938, died November 16 2023