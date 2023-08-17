Lord Sugar Parts Ways With Another Apprentice Winner After Business Investment

Lord Alan Sugar

Alan Sugar has parted ways with other of winner of The Apprentice, nearly four years after going into business together.

The businessman has confirmed he is no longer working with 2019 champion Carina Lepore, whose artisan bakery business he made a £250,000 investment into following her win.

It comes just weeks after Lord Sugar and last year’s winner Harpreet Kaur parted ways 18 months after her win.

The Sun reports that Carina, who owns the Dough Artisan Bakehouse has bought out Lord Sugar’s shares in her business, giving her full control.

A spokesperson also told the publication: “As part of an ongoing review of his business portfolio, Lord Sugar has decided to part ways with Carina Lepore, The Apprentice winner 2019 and founder of Dough Artisan Bakehouse.

“Both parties agreed it was the right decision for the business moving forward, and Carina will take back full control of her business with immediate effect.”

They added: “Lord Sugar remains in partnership with former The Apprentice winners, Tom Pellereau, Ricky Martin, Leah Totton and Marnie Swindells.”

HuffPost UK has also contacted a representative for Carina for comment.

Carina Lepore won The Apprentice in 2019

Earlier this month, it was revealed Harpreet Kaur, who secured an investment for dessert parlour business Oh So Yum! after winning the BBC show, has bought back the businessman’s shares in the company, and now controls the business with her sister Gurvinder.

A joint statement from Harpreet and Lord Sugar described the move as “a significant achievement in the journey of the Yorkshire-based entrepreneur”, adding that the split was “amicable” and “mutually agreed”.

