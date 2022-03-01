New ‘Lord of the Rings’-themed cafe, gaming lounge opens in downtown Sacramento

    New ‘Lord of the Rings’-themed cafe, gaming lounge opens in downtown Sacramento

    New ‘Lord of the Rings’-themed cafe, gaming lounge opens in downtown Sacramento

    New ‘Lord of the Rings’-themed cafe, gaming lounge opens in downtown Sacramento

    New ‘Lord of the Rings’-themed cafe, gaming lounge opens in downtown Sacramento

    New ‘Lord of the Rings’-themed cafe, gaming lounge opens in downtown Sacramento

    New ‘Lord of the Rings’-themed cafe, gaming lounge opens in downtown Sacramento

Benjy Egel
3 min read

“If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.”

Heidi and Ross Rojek’s new downtown Sacramento cafe, There & Back Again, aims to test that quote from dwarf Thorin Oakenshield in “The Hobbit.” The Rojeks are designing There And Back Again as not just a coffee shop, but a communal gathering place for fantasy fans, Catan settlers and anyone who might need a friend.

“We want it to be a welcoming area for people who may not have a place to go hang out and be themselves,” Heidi said.

The owners have a long way to go in converting the former Oblivion Comics & Coffee at 1020 11th St., Suite 100 into the cafe they envision.

A back area will eventually house rental movies and video games, with large-screen TVs and PlayStations for customers to test games before purchasing. It’ll also be a spot for karaoke nights, trivia quizzes and poetry readings when it’s finished, COVID-19 numbers permitting.

Customers can bring their own board games or rent them. They’ll soon be able to play on custom tables from a local woodworker, Heidi said.

Ross is working on setting up a giant chess board outside in Cathedral Square. There & Back Again will put out calls for customers to come down and play as the pieces. The cafe aims to provide a similarly sized Catan settling board as well, of which there’s already a smaller version painted on the wall behind the bar.

An $8,500 hand-drawn linoleum map of Middle Earth greets customers as they walk in, followed by a giant poster of Gandalf the Grey donated by the neighboring Esquire IMAX Theatre. Food specials will riff on that week’s featured book: during “Lord of the Rings” week, Heidi prepared “Shire-cuterie” boards with a nest of quail eggs, “Frodo’s mushrooms,” cured meats and Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op cheeses.

There & Back Again also sells housemade hand pies and halloumi-topped avocado toast. Coffee and espresso drinks come from Reno-based Old World Coffee Lab, and the Rojeks plan to eventually apply for a California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control permit to sell beer and wine.

Owners of Capital Books a block-and-a-half away from There & Back Again, the Rojeks have had front-row seats to downtown Sacramento’s decay during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the K Street bookstore has doubled its business during that time thanks to community support and innovations like “Feast and Fiction,” a private date night where couples dined in and browsed the otherwise-closed store.

Downtown restaurants have struggled since their typical lunch crowd shifted to working from home. But the Rojeks aren’t counting on state workers to make up most of There & Back Again’s clientele, and they’re not deterred by the recent hard times.

“Ross and I truly believe in downtown, and we wouldn’t have opened the bookstore even pre-COVID if we didn’t believe in it,” Heidi said. “That’s not saying it hasn’t been hard the last couple of years, but we’re still here.”

