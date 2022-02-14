‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Super Bowl Teaser Touts “A New Legend,” Welcomes Fresh Faces To Middle-Earth

The first teaser for Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power poses the question: “Haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there?”

From stormy seas, perilous waterfalls and sweeping landscapes, the series Super Bowl spot promises “wonders in this world beyond our wondering.” The preliminary footage also sees the recently unveiled leads in action, going beyond their understandings of Middle-earth. Among those featured are Ismael Cruz Cordova’s skilled archer Arondir, Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel and more.

Set to premiere Sept. 2 on Prime Video, the series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels. The series brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Also joining the series are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

“Before the king, before the fellowship, before the ring, a new legend begins this fall,” the teaser continues.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, and producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7v1hIkYH24?version=3&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://deadline.com&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

