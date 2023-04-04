Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power set catches fire while filming season 2

Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

A huge fire broke out on the set of The Rings of Power on Monday (April 3).



Filming came to a halt on the second season of The Lord of the Rings prequel, when smoke and large flames appeared on site at Bray Studios in Windsor.

Thankfully, none of the cast or crew were injured and no one had to evacuate as the blaze was contained in one single-storey warehouse building on the backlot.

Firefighters were called the scene and spent over four hours on set to extinguish the flames.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s statement read: “At 12:26pm on Monday, 3 April, we received reports of a fire at Bray Studios near Windsor.

“Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bracknell, Slough and Maidenhead Fire Stations were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a single storey storage workshop located away from the filming set. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used three hose reels and a main jet to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours and 35 minutes. An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.”

The second season of the Amazon Studios show is set to launch in 2024, after the staggering success of the first season that featured Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo and Markella Kavenagh.

Three new cast members were recently announced to be taking on major roles in the new episodes, though their characters are being kept secret for now.

Alongside the returning stars, the cast will feature A Discovery of Witches star Tanya Moodie, Game of Thrones actor Ciarán Hinds and James Bond actor Rory Kinnear.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power streams on Prime Video.

