Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Sauron Arrives in Full Trailer — Watch

Sauron has arrived in the full trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which dropped on Friday during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the above sneak peek, Middle-earth’s inhabitants — from dwarves to elves to Harfoot and men — are all confronted with the terrifying reality that a long-feared evil has returned. No one is safe, not even the wood elf, Arondir, who is snatched up towards the end of the trailer. Plus, did you catch that Balrog at the very end? The Dark Lord Sauron isn’t messing around.

More from TVLine

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer

Premiering Friday, Sept. 2 on Prime Video, Rings of Power will span a wide array of locations, from “the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor” as old and new characters etch out legacies that will last long after they are dead. (Head here for everything we know so far about the series.)

The show is set during the Second Age and will cover major events from that period including Sauron’s ascension; the forging of the Rings of Power, which the Dark Lord gifted to humans, elves and dwarves and secretly controlled with his master ring (aka the One Ring to Rule Them All); the rise and fall of Númenor, the island of men from which Aragorn is descended; and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, a final stand against Sauron (depicted in the prologue of Peter Jackson’s Fellowship of the Ring).

Are you excited for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Press PLAY on the video above, and then let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Launch Gallery: <i>Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power</i> — Everything We Know So Far

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.