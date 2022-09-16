Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Recap: Númenor, Girl, You in Danger

The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Proceed accordingly.

Here’s one thing Númenóreans have in common with the Disney princess Ariel: They’re both under the sea. At least, that’s what Míriel sees in her chilling vision of the island kingdom’s future.

In Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we returned to Aragorn’s sea-faring ancestors in Númenor, where Queen Regent Míriel is on edge after a prophetic dream of the island being swept underwater. Her people were uneasy about having Galadriel in their presence, and one man delivered his best audition for Fox News by riling up a crowd with claims that the elves — who never tire or grow old — will steal their jobs if they’re invited in. Yeah, sure, dude.

After agreeing to a truce with Galadriel, Míriel showed her the kingdom’s doomed future in a palantír — one of seven crystal balls in existence which are used for communication, and to see the past or future. (Saruman used one throughout the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Pippin accidentally used it to peek into Sauron’s plans in Return of the King.)

Galadriel urged the queen regent to send soldiers to the Southlands, where Sauron has taken up shop. But Míriel did not want to involve her people in another war and almost sent Galadriel on her way. But after seeing a bad omen — leaves falling from the white tree, signaling the tears of the Valar — she decided to personally escort Galadriel back to Middle-earth and called for volunteers to join them in the fight. Isildur, who was kicked off his current ship for daydreaming about sailing west, volunteered to tag along. The question remains, will Míriel’s bold move be enough to save her people?

See below for more notable moments in this week’s episode….

