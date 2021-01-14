Lord of the Rings prequel series synopsis disclosed by Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has finally unveiled the official synopsis of its highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel. The plot will take place years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Here is the description (first reported by TheOneRing.net):

"Amazon Studios' forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of NÃºmenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Polygon notes that the synopsis teases the appearance of Tolkein's "greatest villain", which could be Sauron. The antagonist rose to power in the Second Age and deceived the Elves into teaching him ringcraft to forge the Ring to Power.

Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz CÃ³rdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman are part of the massive cast this series boasts of. In December last year, the makers had also announced the names of 20 more actors who would be seen in the show.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay are developing the Lord of the Rings series. JA Bayona (known for Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom) serves as executive producer and is also directing the first two episodes.

