Lord Pendry, Labour MP for three decades who conducted several successful football campaigns – obituary

Lord Pendry, who has died aged 88, was the Labour MP for Stalybridge & Hyde for 31 years, and for many “the best sports minister we never had”.

Tom Pendry took an interest in most sports, but above all football. As shadow sports minister and chairman for 12 years of Parliament’s all-party football committee, he pressed for action against hooliganism that did not bankrupt the smaller clubs, and campaigned successfully to keep football commentaries on BBC Five Live.

By his own admission, Pendry was a colourful character. He had won Hong Kong’s middleweight boxing title; claimed the credit for launching Tony Blair’s political career; and got a commitment to bid for the Olympics into Labour’s 1997 manifesto.

He explained: “Manchester made two abortive bids to stage the Games. I knew International Olympic Committee members, and was aware their wives wanted the Games in a capital – which is why it was always going to be a London bid that would be successful, as opposed to Manchester.” As a local MP Pendry had given his backing to Manchester’s bids, but without enthusiasm.

Pendry dislocated his shoulder showing Muhammad Ali how to punch, almost knocking out the Greatest’s wife in the process, and upset the boxing commentator Steve Bunce by asserting, when a steward of the British Boxing Board of Control, that “there are more deaths in fishing”.

The testosterone Pendry exuded did not stem solely from his interest in sport. He did not mind the nickname “Tomcat”, bestowed because of his ability to attract women. In 1983 he became close with the squeaky-voiced actress Aimi Macdonald, saying when the Daily Express caught them in a clinch that they were “discussing comedy scripts”.

But in 1989, when Patricia Seaton Lawford, widow of the “Rat Pack” actor Peter Lawford, claimed to have had “passionate encounters” with Pendry, he sued the News of the World for libel, and won.

Pendry also won damages from Yorkshire Television over an episode of Rising Damp in which the lugubrious Rigsby (Leonard Rossiter) disparaged a synonymous Labour candidate.

A former official of the public service workers’ union Nupe, Pendry was a leader of the resistance to Margaret Thatcher’s “blatantly ideological and dogmatic” privatisation of the water industry. He was equally opposed to abortion.

In 1980 he participated in the first Roman Catholic baptism in the Palace of Westminster since the Reformation, of his three-month-old son Dominic.

Pendry chaired the all-party tourism committee from 1997, and earlier – as a “frustrated drummer” – founded the Commons’ Jazz Committee with Ken Clarke, John Prescott and Bill Cash.

Representing the sprawling council estates east of Manchester, he was caught up – in very different ways – with the legacy of the Moors Murders and the case of Dr Harold Shipman, Britain’s most prolific serial killer.

There was intense local feeling against any move to release Myra Hindley, partner in crime of Ian Brady, and Pendry did his utmost to ensure that this did not happen. In 1972 he protested to the Home Secretary after Hindley was allowed out of prison for a walk in a London park. Six years later, he tried to block the release of a record by the punk band the Moors Murderers calling for her release. In 1994 he warned the Commons that there was “a great deal of disquiet and anger” whenever the issue was raised. She died in custody in 2002.

Pendry had encountered Shipman years before his exposure for having killed at least 15, and possibly 250, of his patients. The GP complained to him about the difficulty he was having with the local health authority over obtaining drugs. When Shipman was jailed for life in 2000, Pendry spoke of the “terrible atmosphere” hanging over the community – then received a further complaint from him in prison.

The first of Labour’s 1970 intake to be promoted, Pendry was a whip, then briefly a junior minister under James Callaghan. On and off the front bench, he was finally made shadow sports minister by John Smith in 1992, and kept on by Blair.

Cherie Blair’s father Tony Booth, and his wife, the Coronation Street diva Pat Phoenix, were constituents, and when Blair first visited the Commons as a young barrister it was Pendry who hosted him.

Although the only member of Blair’s shadow team not given a ministerial job – possibly because of his age – there was no resentment. Pendry reckoned Blair to be “the most misunderstood politician, who will always be remembered for the Iraq war and not all the good he did as a first-class prime minister.”

Pendry’s bully pulpit was the all-party football group. When its effectiveness was questioned, he countered: “The committee has led the fight to scupper identity cards for fans, relax all-seater requirements for lower division clubs, reverse legislation on alcohol at sporting events and bring in laws to curb pitch invasions and obscene and racist chanting.”

Over the years, he blamed “hacking tactics” by England players in one game for encouraging violence on the terraces; declared that football hooligans were not fans but “hardened criminals” from the far Right; and advocated a Football Betting Levy Board.

After Tottenham Hotspur supplied him with a research assistant in 1986, his arguments became weightier. Pendry complained that Mrs Thatcher’s ID scheme for fans cut across the clubs’ own membership schemes; and urged the FA to “show magnanimity” to the lower divisions after the High Court gave it the go-ahead to introduce the Premier League.

Thomas Pendry was born at Broadstairs in Kent on June 10 1934, the son of LE Pendry, a lecturer, and the former Elizabeth Hughes; his grandfather was coachbuilder to Queen Victoria. After being evacuated to Newcastle, he was educated at St Augustine’s School, Ramsgate.

Apprenticed as an electrical engineer, he was called up in 1955. Serving with the RAF, “Punch” Pendry won Hong Kong’s middleweight title. Going back in 1973, he detected “anti-British feeling” because of police corruption, and he was instrumental in Chief Supt Peter Godber being returned to the colony to face charges over an unexplained £330,000 he had amassed.

Pendry boxed for Oxford University while attending Plater Hall, the Roman Catholic workers’ college. From 1960 until his election to Parliament he was a full-time Nupe official.

He joined the Labour Party at 15, and in 1962 was elected to Paddington council. Moving to the Midlands, he chaired Derby Labour Party in 1966.

Before the 1970 election, Pendry defeated his future colleague John Roper for the nomination at Stalybridge & Hyde, whose Labour MP was retiring. He held the seat with a majority of 2,849; by 1997 it would be 14,806.

Harold Wilson appointed him an Opposition whip in 1971. He pressed the Stormont government to end internment, and in 1973 suggested that the Poet Laureate, Sir John Betjeman, “apply for the Chiltern hundreds” after producing verses “turgid, unromantic and stamped with mediocrity” to commemorate Princess Anne’s wedding.

When Labour returned to power in March 1974, Wilson made Pendry a Lord Commissioner of the Treasury, or senior whip.

In May 1976 the House adjourned in chaos with Labour MPs singing The Red Flag after a one-vote win on the flagship Bill to nationalise the aircraft and shipbuilding industries. The Conservatives claimed that Pendry had voted despite being paired with an absent Tory.

Michael Foot, leader of the House, insisted Labour had not cheated: Pendry had been substituted for the Agriculture Minister Fred Peart, who was away at an EEC ministers’ meeting and had not been paired owing to an oversight. The Tory leader Margaret Thatcher suspended the normal courtesies in protest, but absolved Pendry from blame.

Pendry resigned as a whip in January 1977 “to speak from the back benches”. Soon after, he was one of six MPs threatened by Nupe with losing their sponsorship if they went on supporting spending cuts. The Speaker George Thomas ruled this a prima facie breach of privilege.

In November 1978 Callaghan appointed Pendry an extra Northern Ireland minister “to ease the strain and pressure of travelling on ministers commuting to and from Westminster”. Six months later, Labour lost the 1979 election.

The broadcaster Stuart Hall, a family friend, put out a leaflet supporting Pendry – then was suspended by the BBC for taking sides.

In opposition, Pendry continued as a Northern Ireland spokesman. He visited the 1980 Moscow Olympics despite the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, “to show the athletes they are not alone”. In the divisive 1982 deputy leadership contest he abstained rather than vote for Tony Benn.

As a devolution spokesman, in 1982 Pendry co-produced a report advocating English regional assemblies. From 1987 he served on the Environment Select Committee. On the night in November 1990 when Mrs Thatcher was overthrown, he was chairing a meeting of the all-party football committee, addressed by the then England international Gary Lineker.

As shadow sports and tourism minister, Pendry stepped up his long-term criticism of cuts in the budget for sport. Under Blair, he launched an “Anglers’ Charter” and “Charter for Football”, and proposed a network of centres of sporting excellence. He delighted Blair by persuading Kevin Keegan to speak at Labour’s 1995 conference.

He also served on an investigation into drugs in British athletics, chaired by Sebastian Coe; the Liberal Democrat Commonwealth Games sprinter Ming Campbell completed the panel.

Pendry stood down at the 2001 election, receiving a life peerage. He spoke regularly in the Lords on sport, chaired the Football Trust from 2003 to 2008, and was president of the Football Foundation. His autobiography, Taking it on the Chin: Memoirs of a Parliamentary Bruiser, appeared in 2016.

Pendry was a Freeman of the borough of Tameside, and a member of MCC, the Lords Taverners and Vincent’s sporting club in Oxford.

Tom Pendry married Moira Smith in 1966; they separated in 1983 and she died in 2019. They had a daughter and son.

Lord Pendry, born June 10 1934, died February 26 2023