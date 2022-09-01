'The Rings of Power' harnesses 'Lord of the Rings' fandom to battle 'pressure' to do Tolkien justice

Elisabetta Bianchini
·7 min read

Few stories are more beloved than J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and as Amazon Studios is set to release Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series (premiering Sept. 2), the lofty, unavoidable questions are, will the series do Tolkien’s work justice and how will the show compare to Peter Jackson’s famed films?

“As filmmakers, storytellers and fans of Lord of the Rings and J.R.R. Tolkien, obviously huge admirers of Peter’s films in this world,...certainly that sets a high bar,” showrunner Patrick McKay said. “I think in some ways, we felt liberated from that particular pressure because we're telling a story that's thousands of years before those stories are set, it's a different Middle-earth,...that allowed us to kind of approach Tolkien, hopefully, from a different perspective, but a perspective that we always hoped would feel familiar.”

“There is no pressure greater than the pressure we put on ourselves… I think we also felt that our job and our responsibility was to just be true to the ideas and when in doubt, go back to the books.”

Morfydd Clark as “Galadriel” in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Matt Grace/Prime Video)
Morfydd Clark as “Galadriel” in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Matt Grace/Prime Video)

'Anyone who comes to that kind of wisdom and self awareness comes by it hard'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, establishing some of the characters we met in the The Lord of the Rings. A key player in this story is Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s movies, but in The Rings of Power Galadriel has committed to a journey to avenge her brother’s death after a war with Sauron. While everyone believes Sauron has been defeated, Galadriel thinks otherwise and is on a journey to find the lurking evil.

“The goal with this show is to go deep into the texts and go back to Tolkien, and go back to the books,” Patrick McKay explained. “In the case of Galadriel, she’s such a beloved character and she's so wise, and this incredible ethereal presence welcoming the Fellowship into the woods in 'The Mirror of Galadriel' and the other chapters around it, but on that part of their journey in the books, she also alludes to a real history, she talks about her own temptation to evil,...she talks about knowing Sauron’s mind and knowing darkness and knowing evil.”

“Anyone who comes to that kind of wisdom and self-awareness comes by it hard and we thought that there might be a really wonderful journey for her going way back, maybe before she'd attained all that wisdom, but where she's still powerful and, in her own way, hunting down evil and confronting darkness.”

For Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, while it might seem like a lot of pressure to take on a character that is so recognizable from Jackson’s films, the actor actually thought of it as a positive tool for her work, but still stresses that it was a “a big responsibility.”

“It's a previous-future version, which I find quite useful,” Clark said. “It's nice to know where your character ends up.”

“Those films are so amazing and obviously Galadriel was Cate Blanchett, so very amazing. I kind of just took that as another kind of positive, [to have] so much available to research. As someone who grew up watching Lord of the Rings, reading the books, and kind of being part of the fandom, I guess, I knew that it was a big responsibility. There was a pressure to do it justice, but that was because I knew it was beloved.”

Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad) in
Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad) in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." (Courtesy of Prime Video)

'We're not super into spectacle for spectacle sake'

When The Rings of Power series was announced, headlines flashed about its massive budget, which is evident from the impressive scale and stunning visuals seen right at the outset of the show, but Patrick McKay stresses that it's not “spectacle for spectacle sake.”

“We felt there was so much there that hadn't been seen on screen before and we were determined to realize it in a way that had the scope and the breadth, and the depth, of what we feel when we read those books,” McKay explained. “We're not super into spectacle for spectacle sake,...but we do think there's a special emotional connection in those books and it means something to people, and there's a reason for that, it's timeless and it's universal.”

“Talking about numbers and budgets can sort of make for a flashy headline, but really, we hope when people tune in, they just feel immersed in a fully realized world, because that's what we feel when we read the books.”

“I hope people see the money is on the screen,” executive producer Lindsey Weber added. “I think new Middle-earth needed to be done right, if we're going to do it all, and it's a grand sweeping place that we've tried to capture on screen.”

Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand) in
Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand) in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

'A blessing and a curse' to create new characters

For Patrick McKay and his co-showrunner JD Payne, and executive producer Lindsey Weber, one of the most exciting aspects of creating this prequel story was being able to mix characters fans of the books and films have experience before with new characters to enrich this landscape.

For the actors who didn’t have J.R.R. Tolkien’s past texts to work from in developing their characters, there were some benefits, as well as disadvantages, to working on characters specifically created for The Rings of Power.

“I don't necessarily think it's easier, I think there are different challenges,” Charlie Vickers, who plays Halbrand, explained. “You don't have direct source material to give you your character, or to give you more clues to your character.”

“I didn't feel like I was working on a clean slate, basically, in creating this original character, I felt like I was able to build upon the essence of Tolkien and I think that's what the original characters do so well in this show,...they have Tolkien within them.”

“I think it's a blessing and a curse,” Tyroe Muhafidin who plays Theo added. “It's really nice to have a level of creative freedom with the character and the fans sort of don't already have an expectation of what the character should be like.”

“It's almost like I'm building this character from the ground up alongside JD and Patrick, who have given me a lot of guidance and a lot of context. I've grabbed what they've said and I've interpreted it to try to find a way to bring that out on screen. But obviously, sometimes it would be nice to have source material that you can go to... It works really well, at the same time, it is a little disappointing, but it's all part of the fun of the job.”

Patrick McKay (Showrunner/Executive Producer), JD Payne (Showrunner/Executive Producer) on the set of
Patrick McKay (Showrunner/Executive Producer), JD Payne (Showrunner/Executive Producer) on the set of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." (Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

Many of the cast members are in agreement that what really makes this new series work is that it was created by fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work.

“The show is being made by fans, JD and Patrick, everyone who's involved in this process,...fans are in the process,” Leon Wadham, who plays Kemen said. “Everyone wants to make this the best thing it can possibly be, we’re excited to share it.”

“I don't personally feel any pressure to be part of the franchise because I very much trust all the people that have come together and worked so hard, and so passionately and so diligently on creating the world,” Sara Zwangobani who plays Marigold Brandyfoot also indicated. “I think that people have thought long and hard, and passionately, about this project.”

“I think at the end of the day, all you can do is do your best on it and then we take it to the world, and we let people decide for themselves.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have