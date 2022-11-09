Lord & Lentini: Helping Organizations Maximize Their People's Potential

Lord & Lentini
·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / The corporate environment is constantly evolving, and it's up to corporate leaders to keep up with trends while maintaining an interactive, thriving workplace. Leading a team can have challenges; ​​finding and keeping sales top-performing and leadership team members is challenging. When a company offers a good product and competitive compensation package, they tend to expect the best from their employees. The problem is that it doesn't always happen. A sales and leadership team's performance can make or break the whole company. Open-minded leaders know this, and they are expansive thinkers with evolving perspectives on building a successful team. That's where Lord & Lentini comes in.

Lord &amp; Lentini, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture
Founded by Steve Lentini in 1998, Lord & Lentini has been helping companies grow since 1998 by helping companies realize their full potential. They work directly with top-performing sales team members and the leadership team to ensure that all parties have a clear vision and understand how to motivate and manage effectively. Steve helps people transcend into the life they have only imagined. After years of searching and falling prey to what he now calls the 'acorn brain, small-minded thinking,' Steve decided he wanted to be the one to turn his life around. On November 18, 2002, Steve flat-lined in the Waltham Hospital Intensive Care Unit. What he learned with his glimpse on the "other side" is what propelled him into "limitless thinking" and that "life is feedback." That experience, combined with his new way of thinking, helped Steve transform his life and help those around him do the same. His near-death experience taught him that the Universe is a fantastic miracle. "We are limitless, and we can achieve limitless joy and happiness by having fun manifesting the desires of our heart," says Steve. Over the years, Steve has held the Sandler Sales Institute license for Massachusetts; he is a published author and developed his work on sales into "Universal Sales Training." He has been VP of Sales for various companies. He works with software and medical device companies, distributors in multiple verticals, and service and construction companies.

Lord & Lentini offers corporate seminars and annual sales meeting keynotes in addition to conducting live and internet training programs on selling basics, sales leadership, and personal development. They specialize in working with technology and web companies, especially start-ups, software, medical equipment, and specialty service companies. Some of their past and present clients include salespeople and sales managers for Qiagen, Ingenuity Software, CambridgeSoft, Lab Systems, InfuSystems, Weeks Lerman, and Noonan Painting, to name a few.

Lord &amp; Lentini, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture
One of their crucial training experiences is DiSC. This simple yet powerful model describes four basic styles: D, I, S, and C, and serves as the foundation for Steve Lentini's approach to training. Everything DiSC, a Wiley company, is designed to help participants better understand themselves AND others through in-person and virtual facilitation. The training aims to improve working relationships, strengthen management skills, elevate leadership impact, and enable leaders to tackle conflict with a new mindset. "The result is a more engaged, collaborative workforce that can spark meaningful culture improvement in your organization." As an authorized partner of Everything DiSC, a Wiley company, Lord & Lentini delivers insights and strategies to meet your people's unique needs and organizational culture. No matter who he is partnering with, Steve Lentini's goal is less organizational conflict achieved by unlocking a corporate team's potential by expanding small-minded, "acorn brain" thinking into Limitless, Infinite thinking.

To learn more about Lord & Lentini, visit https://stevelentini.com/.

Company Name: Lord & Lentini
Contact Person: Steve Lentini
Phone Number: 978-867-7252
Website Link: https://stevelentini.com/
