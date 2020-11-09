Lord Kilclooney denies being racist after calling Kamala Harris ‘the Indian’

A member of the House of Lords has denied being racist after he referred to Kamala Harris as “the Indian”.

John Taylor, Baron Kilclooney, a former deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, asked on Twitter what would happen to the role of vice president if Joe Biden “moves on".

He wrote: “What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President. Who then becomes Vice President?”

The 82-year-old life peer has been widely slammed on social media for the comments, which have been described as racist.

Ms Harris is the first black and Asian-American person to be elected to the role of vice president.

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said: "She is called Kamala Harris. Please send this awful comment straight back to the dark ages."

Labour shadow minister Wes Streeting said "action must be taken" over Lord Kilclooney’s tweet and added: “This sort of racism would be unacceptable from anyone, but from a member of the House of Lords it beggars belief.”

Afzal Khan, Labour MP for Manchester Gorton wrote simply: “The…the what?” Meanwhile, anti-racism group Tell Mama UK said: "We have flagged it with Twitter and encourage others to do the same.”

Lord Kilclooney, who was made a life peer in 2001, told the Evening Standard: “Biden refers to himself as being Irish. There’s no difference.

“India is celebrating her victory which was well-deserved.”

Asked if he agreed that it was racist to refer to her as “the Indian”, he replied: “No not at all, not at all.

"People in America claim to be black, claim to be Irish, claim to be Indian.

“I don’t like the way the American media yesterday was referring to her as being black that is rather racist. But she’s certainly Indian and proud of her Indian origin.”

What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President. Who then becomes Vice President? — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) November 9, 2020

The vice president-elect's parents are Indian and Jamaican immigrants who met in California.

When the Standard pointed out that Ms Harris’s father is black, he replied: “Look the girl is an excellent candidate, she’s had a great victory, she’s proud of her Indian heritage. Throughout India they are celebrating they should accept that.”

Asked if he could see why people thought calling her “the Indian” was racist, he replied: “Well of course some people think that but it’s not racist. She’s proud to be an Indian just as Biden is proud to be Irish. Let’s not run away from facts. OK thank you.”

It is not the first time the former deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party has sparked controversy over his comments.

The peer previously sent a tweet referring to the taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a "typical Indian" which he acknowledged later was a mistake.