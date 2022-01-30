Lord Hughes of Woodside, Scottish Labour politician and anti-apartheid activist who opposed devolution – obituary

Bob Hughes in 1974 - Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Bob Hughes in 1974 - Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Lord Hughes of Woodside, who has died aged 90, was a mild but unshakeable Left-wing Scottish Labour MP whose independence of mind limited him during a 27-year Commons career to just 16 months as a junior minister and three years in the Shadow Cabinet.

Chairman for two decades of the Anti-Apartheid Movement (AAM) and a leading figure in the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Bob Hughes had spent five formative years in South Africa as apartheid took hold, and came home convinced of the evils of racial segregation.

An early member also of the Movement for Colonial Freedom (which he chaired under its later name of Liberation), Hughes was a sure-footed and respected chairman of the AAM, working closely with its president Bishop Trevor Huddleston, and subsequently of Action for South Africa.

He campaigned hard, but with propriety, against sporting and trade links with South Africa and for a crackdown on South African agents in Britain. He kept up the pressure for sanctions until President F W de Klerk demonstrated an incontrovertible resolve to dismantle apartheid, and received the profound thanks of the African National Congress when Nelson Mandela was freed from prison and elected State President.

Hughes was a true internationalist for whom the trivialities of Scottish politics held little appeal, despite his years of public service in Aberdeen, and never an enthusiastic devolutionist. Some colleagues resented his basing his politics at Westminster; as he spoke at one Scottish party conference, Clydesdale’s MP Jimmy Hood serenaded him with “Maybe it’s because I’m a Londoner”.

He took it in good part, for he was not without humour. Invited to drinks by Nigel Lawson when Chancellor, he declined but asked for a bottle of whisky as “that’s what I would have been drinking.” During John Major’s premiership he brought the house down by interrupting a particularly sycophantic Tory questioner to observe: “That’s a tough one, John.”

Another jibe from Hughes was less well received on the Tory benches: in 1977 he caused uproar by christening Iain Sproat, his fellow-member for Aberdeen, “Deep Sproat” after the pornographic movie. Attacking Sproat’s campaign against welfare scroungers, Hughes dubbed him “the Linda Lovelace of the Tory Party – willing to swallow anything he is thrown.”

Lord Hughes of Woodside, 2007 - Gary Lee / Avalon
Lord Hughes of Woodside, 2007 - Gary Lee / Avalon

Robert Hughes was born at Pittenweem, Fife, on January 3 1932. He began his education at Robert Gordon’s College, Aberdeen, but when he was 15 his parents emigrated to South Africa, where he attended Benoni High School and Pietermaritzburg Technical College. He took up an engineering apprenticeship with the South African Rubber Company, but in 1952 returned to Aberdeen, where he joined C & F Wilson, becoming the firm’s chief draughtsman.

He contested North Angus and Mearns in 1959, was elected chairman of Aberdeen Labour Party in 1961, and the next year was elected to the city council; he became convenor of its Health and Welfare (later Social Work) Committee.

Hughes figured prominently in the protests against the 1970 Springbok rugby tour, and that June was elected for Aberdeen North by 17,900 votes. He campaigned against the Heath government’s policies on nuclear weapons and southern Africa, but made his first impact at Westminster with a Bill to bring Scotland’s divorce laws into line with the more liberal and less anomalous regime south of the Border; it ran out of time.

In 1973 Harold Wilson appointed him a Scottish affairs spokesman under the redoubtable Willie Ross. Hughes produced the embarrassing claim that the Scottish Office minister Lord Polwarth had a “deep and personal financial interest” in the North Sea oil industry he was supervising. Heath insisted there was no direct shareholding, but Polwarth divested himself of managed funds worth nearly £20,000.

When Labour returned to power in 1974, Wilson made Hughes a Scottish Office minister, responsible for health and education. But he became increasingly concerned at Denis Healey’s economic policies, and in June 1975, after a particularly robust speech from the Chancellor, Hughes demanded an audience with Wilson and resigned.

Despite a Nationalist having halved his majority at the second 1974 election, Hughes was sceptical about Labour’s overnight conversion to devolution and, as successive Bills to introduce it ran into trouble, urged their withdrawal.

Hughes’s view was simple: Labour should fight the SNP on the simple issue of whether Scotland should be independent. Though this had recently been the party line, his championing of it now – excoriating the SNP as “allies of Dr Goebbels” – ruled out a return to office.

After visiting Angola, where captured British mercenaries faced execution, Hughes tried to promote a Bill banning the recruitment of soldiers of fortune; he had more success with one easing the burden of rates on the disabled. He was also appointed to the General Medical Council, playing a canny part in its deliberations.

Hughes defended Tony Benn as Energy Secretary against wide-ranging criticism of his Left-wing policies, and in opposition from 1979 backed Benn’s campaign for Labour “democracy”. In 1981 he nominated Benn against Healey for the deputy leadership, but within weeks of Benn’s narrow defeat criticised him for attacking the leadership. Days later, Michael Foot appointed him deputy transport spokesman.

Labour’s rout in 1983 brought him a brief promotion; the shadow transport minister Albert Booth lost his seat, and Foot asked Hughes to deputise pending the election of a new team. He failed to win a place in Neil Kinnock’s Shadow Cabinet, but was co-opted as chief agriculture spokesman. He performed competently, but quit after a year to concentrate on his anti-apartheid work.

In 1985 Hughes was elected to the Shadow Cabinet at the seventh attempt and took the transport portfolio, shadowing in turn the mercurial Nicholas Ridley, the Icarus-like John Moore and the disaster-plagued Paul Channon. The Channel Tunnel was close to being approved, and Hughes stopped just short of outright opposition, doubting, shrewdly as it turned out, whether the promised spin-off for the regions of Britain would come about.

Hughes asked pointed questions over the loss of the Herald of Free Enterprise and highlighted the chaos that followed the deregulation of the bus industry. But after losing his Shadow Cabinet seat in 1988 he was dropped for John Prescott.

In his final years in the Commons, Hughes was a wise and conscientious member of the Scottish Affairs Select Committee. Retiring at the 1997 election, he was made a life peer, proving a more assiduous attender and voter than many New Labour nominees to the upper house. One of his votes stood out, in 1998 against lowering the homosexual age of consent to 16.

Bob Hughes married Ina Miller in 1957; she died last October and he is survived by their two sons and three daughters.

Lord Hughes of Woodside, born January 3 1932, died January 7 2022

