Lord Goldsmith sacked as environment minister

Lord Goldsmith, the Conservative peer, has been sacked as an environment minister.

However, it is understood that Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park, who is a close ally of Boris Johnson, is keeping his role at the Foreign Office, where he is minister of state for the Pacific and international environment.

The sacking comes after Downing Street said the reshuffle had been halted during the period of mourning following the Queen's death.

This is a breaking story, more follows.