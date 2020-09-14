Lord Global Corporation joins with KeyOptions to market Virolens®, 20-second COVID-19 testing product for areas outside of North America and Europe

This is the first AI driven mobile laboratory that can, in its first iteration, diagnose with 99.8% accuracy the presence of the live COVID-19 virus in saliva samples.



Upon the various governmental regulatory body approvals, which is expected in the near term, the market for this product will be very significant.

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lord Global Corporation is issuing this clarifying press release relating to KeyOptions , having secured the rights to bring the Virolens ® testing units to Australia, Latin America, South East Asia, Turkey and a number of other territories in conjunction with other partners. ( Link to KeyOptions press release )

The Virolens®️ system is a COVID-19 screening device based on microscopic holographic imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) software technology. It uses a digital camera attached to a microscope to analyze saliva samples, with the data run through a computer which is trained to identify the virus from other cells, delivering an end result in just 20 seconds.

The Virolens®️ system was trained to recognize the COVID-19 virus particles in saliva using a range of samples of COVID-19 virus provided by virologists working on the virus at the University of Bristol. The Virolens®️ system has a 99.8% sensitivity and 96.7% specificity, based on the results of an internal in-vitro validation study, demonstrating an exciting proof of concept.

A user simply opens the cartridge lid, swabs their tongue, closes the cartridge and inserts it into the machine. Within seconds the presence or absence of Covid-19 is revealed via a red or green light, depending on the result.

Following the first round of field testing carried out by iAbra in partnership with London Heathrow Airport ( link to Iabra press release ), initial trial orders have now been secured with launch customers worldwide, including the London Heathrow Airport( Link to Video ). Virolens® is embarking on clinical trials which would be necessary for it to be certified for medical use.

KeyOptions and their partners believe that there will be a need for a worldwide network built utilizing these machines and to be rolled out as soon as possible. This quick, low cost, easy and repeatable COVID-19 test, will allow hundreds of tests per screening device each day, so, during the current pandemic, we believe that this screening device will play a pivotal role in getting the world moving again, with broad end-uses such as in sporting arenas, offices, events, airlines and airports, where a large throughput and quick result is required. It allows people to get on with their everyday life in the knowledge they are in a safe environment.

KeyOptions has the master distribution rights to the following regions: Latin and South America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and other Oceania countries. 27Health Inc. and KeyOptions believe that the markets in these countries will be in the billions of dollars. The Companies will be targeting country governments, airports, cruise lines, airlines, universities and all forms of tourist industries. In the long run these machines can be repurposed as a mobile diagnostic laboratory that has the potential to rival the present blood testing industry. Currently, the Virolens® system is only trained to look and recognise COVID-19 but will be extended to other diseases, including the common cold and influenza.

27Health Inc. has signed an administrative and financing agreement with KeyOptions. The terms of this administrative and financing agreement call for 27Health Inc. to receive a significant amount of KeyOption’s Virolens revenues and a portion of the amount of the operating margin, which is significant to 27Health Inc. For this, Lord Global Corporation is issuing a convertible preferred that converts into a vested 1.5 million shares of common stock after six months, with an additional 1.5 million shares that would vest after one year, based upon certain milestones, with a 4.99% blocker.

Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Lord Global Corporation and 27Health Inc. said, “I am humbled to be able to work with KeyOptions and their partners in potentially ameliorating the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis facing the world. A 20 second saliva based test, utilizing artificial intelligence, that identifies this virus, will enable children to go back to school on a fulltime basis, people to attend sporting venues of their choice and the economy to rebound significantly. This product is part of 27Health’s mission to identify products and companies that will benefit from the structural changes that the pandemic has caused. An artificially intelligent, mobile laboratory that will identify this pandemic and future pandemic diseases is a game changing product. The economic opportunity afforded to our Company is limitless.”

KeyOptions CEO, Rick Wylie said, “We are proud to partner with 27Health Inc. to bring the Virolens technology to most of the world outside of North America and Europe. KeyOptions believes that this is the first step in having a structural armament to help prevent another worldwide economic shutdown due to this pandemic and future pandemics. 27Health Inc.’s focus on healthcare products that will alleviate pandemic suffering is what caught our attention. We are also excited to help 27Health Inc. distribute their various other products.”

Story continues