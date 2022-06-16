Boris Johnson facing pressure to publish ethics chief’s resignation letter

Nicholas Cecil,David Bond and Matt Watts
·5 min read
Boris Johnson facing pressure to publish ethics chief’s resignation letter

Boris Johnson is facing calls to publish the resignation letter of the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt who dramatically quit on Wednesday.

Labour MP Chris Bryant, chair of the Commons Standards Committee, tweeted on Thursday morning: “The government must publish Lord Geidt’s letter today.”

Instead of publishing Lord Geidt’s letter of resignation the Government has so far issued only a short statement from Lord Geidt following his resignation. “With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests,” he said in the statement.

Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said No 10 would be giving an update later on Thursday.

Ten days after Mr Johnson won a confidence vote of Tory MPs, Lord Geidt’s resignation has thrust questions over ther Prime Minister’s integrity back into the spotlight. His decision to quit came a day after the ethics adviser told MPs it was “reasonable” to suggest the Prime Minister broke the ministerial code by breaching lockdown laws.

He has became the second No 10 ethics adviser to resign in the space of two years. Sir Alex Allan quit in 2020 after Mr Johnson refused to accept his finding that Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.

But Mr Raab said the Prime Minister will be appointing a replacement, though it was not clear how long it would take to find a suitable person for the job who was willing to do it.

Asked if Mr Johnson would appoint a third individual for this role, Mr Raab, who is also Justice Secretary, told Times Radio: “He will appoint one. No10 have made that clear.”

Mr Raab later told Sky News that a replacement would be found “as soon as possible”.

No reason has so far been given for Lord Geidt’s shock departure and a senior No10 source said Mr Johnson was “surprised” by his resignation, adding: “This is a mystery to the PM.”

The Justice Secretary told BBC Breakfast that earlier this week the ethics adviser had been asking to stay on for another six months. He added: “I know there was a particular issue, a commercially sensitive issue so I can’t go into it too much but one he was asked to advise on. I can’t say whether that’s the issue.

Mr Raab also suggested his grilling on Tuesday by MPs on the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee may have played a part in his decision. During that session the crossbench peer declined to deny to MPs that he had considered resigning over Mr Johnson's response to being fined for breaching lockdown rules.

He told the that he had felt “frustration” amid the partygate scandal.

“I am glad that the Prime Minister was able to respond to my report and in doing so addressed aspects of the things about which I was clearly frustrated," he told the committee.

“Resignation is one of the rather blunt but few tools available to the adviser. I am glad that my frustrations were addressed in the way that they were.”

It was reported that Lord Geidt had threatened to quit last month after the publication of the Sue Gray report into lockdown breaches in Whitehall unless Mr Johnson issued a public explanation for his conduct.

In response, the Prime Minister issued a letter to Lord Geidt saying he believed any breach of Covid laws when he attended a gathering in the Cabinet room for his 56th birthday had been "unwitting".

He insisted he was acting in “good faith” when he told Parliament there had not been any parties.

On Tuesday, Lord Geidt, a former private secretary to the Queen, accepted it was "reasonable" to suggest the Prime Minister may have breached the ministerial code by being handed a fixed-penalty notice by the Metropolitan Police.

However, he indicated he would not be launching an investigation into Mr Johnson even though he has since gained greater powers to initiate his own inquiries.

He described himself as an "asset of the Prime Minister as a minister of the Crown" rather than a “free-orbiting adviser”, and still required Mr Johnson's final consent before starting an investigation.

His resignation puts more pressure on Mr Johnson, who survived a recent no confidence vote in the wake of the partygate scandal.

Treasury Committee chair and Tory MP Mel Stride told Times Radio: “It’s not good. It’s certainly not good and it’s the second ethics adviser to have left.”

But Mr Stride, who said he voted for Mr Johnson in last week’s confidence vote, said that it was time for his party to “focus on the things that we need to focus on as a government rather than having an internal battle in the Conservative Party that will be extremely bloody.”

He added the Prime Minister’s position could change if he is found to have knowingly misled Parliament by a Privileges Committee investigation into Mr Johnson’s previous claims that he believed no rules had been broken in Downing Street during lockdown.

Labour renewed its call for MrJohnson to quit in the wake of the resignation.

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner said: "The Prime Minister has now driven both of his own hand-picked ethics advisers to resign in despair. If even they can't defend his conduct in office, how can anyone believe he is fit to govern?

“Yet he remains propped up in office by a Conservative Party that is mired in sleaze and totally unable to tackle the cost-of-living crisis facing the British people.

“The person who should be leaving No 10 tonight is Boris Johnson himself. Just how long does the country have to wait before Tory MPs finally do the right thing?”

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: “When both of Boris Johnson’s own ethics advisers have quit, it is obvious that he is the one who needs to go.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are surprised by this decision, given Lord Geidt's commitment to the role, to the Prime Minister, and in his evidence to the House of Commons just yesterday.

“This week, the independent adviser was asked to provide advice on a commercially sensitive matter in the national interest, which has previously had cross-party support. No decision had been taken pending that advice.

“Whilst we are disappointed, we thank Lord Geidt for his public service. We will appoint a new adviser in due course.”

