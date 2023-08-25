Lord Elton, Conservative politician who piloted the bill to abolish the GLC through the House of Lords – obituary

Lord Elton - Imageplotter/Alamy

The 2nd Lord Elton, who has died aged 93, was a junior minister under Margaret Thatcher from 1979 to 1986; hard-working and competent, he was regarded as a safe pair of hands, one to be relied upon to defend the party line and to pilot complex pieces of legislation through the Upper House.

He held a succession of sensitive but unexciting junior posts in the Northern Ireland Office, the Department of Health and Social Security and the Home Office, before being transferred at short notice to the Department of the Environment in 1985 to pilot the controversial legislation to abolish the GLC and the metropolitan county councils through the House of Lords.

A paving bill had been emasculated by their lordships the previous year and it was feared that the main legislation was likely to receive a similar drubbing. After weeks of gruelling debate, thanks largely to Lord Elton’s skill, the measure passed through the Upper House more or less unscathed.

Lord Elton was virtually unknown outside the confines of Westminster. However, in 1986 he achieved a brief moment of fame when he announced his decision to list six red telephone boxes designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott.

British Telecom’s decision to replace the traditional red cast-iron boxes with modern glass kiosks had provoked angry protests, and Lord Elton’s decision (the first of a series) was generally welcomed.

He made the announcement at a press conference held next door to the parrot house at London Zoo, where he “listed” a rare 1929 K3 model and attempted to make a “trunk call” from it with the assistance of a two-and-a-half-year-old Asian elephant. The elephant put in a faultless performance; not so BT: the telephone was out of order.

Rodney Elton was born on March 2 1930 to Godfrey Elton, a historian, Oxford don and friend and biographer of Ramsay MacDonald, and his wife Dedi, née Hartmann. Godfrey Elton was expelled from the Labour Party for supporting MacDonald when he left the party in 1931 to form a national government. He was rewarded for his loyalty with a peerage in 1934.

Rodney was educated at Eton and at New College, Oxford, where he read history. He served as a captain in the Queen’s Own Warwickshire and Worcestershire Yeomanry (TA) and later as a major in the Leicestershire and Derbyshire Yeomanry.

During the 1960s he farmed in Leicestershire and became a history teacher, first at Loughborough Grammar School, then at Fairham Comprehensive, Nottingham. He was a lecturer at Bishop Lonsdale College of Education from 1969 to 1972.

Lord Elton at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He stood unsuccessfully for Parliament as Conservative candidate for Loughborough in 1966 and again in 1970. After succeeding to the title on his father’s death in 1973, he became a Lords Opposition Whip and frontbench spokesman on education and Wales, establishing a reputation as a party loyalist and a safe if unspectacular performer.

Appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Northern Ireland after the 1979 general election, with responsibility for education, he provoked protests from Protestants when he sent a circular to schools suggesting that they should close voluntarily during a papal visit to the Republic, to allow staff and pupils wanting to see the Pope to do so.

In 1981 he was moved sideways to the Department of Health and Social Security, then, a year later, to the Home Office. In 1984 he was promoted to Minister of State and in 1985 was transferred to the Department of the Environment.

Tall, slim and bespectacled, with thick, grey hair and a precise, clipped voice, Lord Elton was a stickler for good grammar and once won a Plain English Campaign award. He had a fondness for limericks, doggerel and wordplay, and enjoyed composing humorous verses about the people and life around him. He was also a keen painter and sketcher.

Lord Elton resigned from the Government in 1986. He was elected deputy chairman of Fimbra (the Financial Intermediaries, Managers and Brokers Regulatory Association), succeeding as chairman the following year after Fimbra had been recognised as a self-regulating organisation by the Securities and Investments Board.

But his lack of knowledge of the investment business began to tell. Fimbra’s 1989 accounts, which showed rocketing costs and directors’ salaries, provoked a threat of rebellion from member organisations. As the date approached for the AGM in December 1989, it was rumoured that Lord Elton might be forced to resign following a vote of no confidence. A matter of days before the AGM, however, he announced his decision to step down as chairman on his 60th birthday in March 1990.

In 1988 Lord Elton had been appointed by the Education Secretary Kenneth Baker to lead an inquiry into discipline and violence in schools after teachers unions had demanded more support from the Government to deal with the problem. Lord Elton’s report claimed that the teachers’ unions had exaggerated the problem and was condemned as “a weak and woolly whitewash” by the four main teaching unions.

Lord Elton was fortified by a strong Christian faith. For many years he led a prayer group in Parliament and during the 1970s served as deputy secretary on the Church of England’s Committee on International Affairs. During the 1990s he spoke out in the House of Lords against pornography, blasphemy and government plans to scrap the laws against Sunday trading.

He was chairman of the Intermediate Treatment Fund from 1990 to 1993 and of the Divert Trust (an organisation set up to divert first time offenders from a life of crime) from 1993.

In 1999 he was elected as one of the 90 hereditary peers allowed to remain in the House pending completion of House of Lords reform. He retired from the House in 2020.

In 1958 Rodney Elton married Anne Tilney. The marriage was dissolved in 1979, and the same year he married, secondly, Richenda Gurney. She survives him with three daughters and a son from his first marriage.

His son, Edward Paget Elton, born in 1966, inherits the title.

Lord Elton, born March 2 1930, died August 19 2023