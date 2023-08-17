Lord Coe: Resisting radical change in athletics would be insanity

Lord Coe could run to be president of the IOC in 2025 - PA Photo/Martin Rickett

Seb Coe has promised radical change in his final term as World Athletics president and warned that it would be the definition of “insanity” to resist modernising the sport.

The double Olympic champion was re-elected for a third and final time at the World Athletics Congress in Budapest on Thursday and, in noticeably not ruling out a tilt at the presidency of the International Olympic Committee in 2025, Coe urged further change.

As well as a Netflix series and a new three-day ‘made for TV’ athletics festival, Coe said that nothing was ruled in or out in potentially innovating new events and even subtracting from the traditional track and field schedule. He is also increasingly hopeful that cross-country will return to the Olympics Games in 2028 for what would be the first time in 104 years.

“It was Einstein who defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over and getting the same results,” said Coe. “It’s time to take a deep and objective look at ourselves, our organisations and activities, and assess our own levels of insanity. We need to be braver, more innovative.”

Citing data which showed that athletics had risen from ‘eighth or ninth’ to the fourth most popular sport globally since he became president in 2015, Coe warned against complacency.

“We are in a race,” he said. “And it is a race we cannot lose. It is a race against time, and it’s a race to continue to capture the imagination of young people.

“It’s not a race against other sports. It’s a race against all those outside influences that take up their time and, quite frankly, in some cases are more exciting and relevant to their lives.

“The first four years of my mandate was making sure the ship didn’t sink. We were in a very, very serious position. The next four years were really about dealing with all the issues that have been in the in-tray for far too long, such as the on-going issues of Russia and protecting the female category.

“I really want the next four years to focus on what is the product? What is it that is going to future-proof the sport for the next 30 or 40 years?”

Story continues

Of the possibility of standing to replace Thomas Bach as IOC president when his term ends in 2025, Coe said: “I genuinely haven’t ruled it in and I certainly haven’t ruled it out.”

More than 300,000 tickets have been sold for the nine-day World Championships which will begin on Saturday. Leading British gold medal hopes are Zharnel Hughes in the 100m on Sunday and Keely Hodgkinson over 800m the following Sunday. Eilish McColgan, the Commonwealth 10,000m champion, pulled out of the team on Thursday due to an ongoing knee injury.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.