David Cameron had already been offered job before Suella Braverman accused police of bias

The job offer that stunned Westminster was made face-to-face last Tuesday evening in the flat at Number 11 Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak and David Cameron were alone. The location had been picked for its privacy, given that a gathering in his office on the ground floor of Downing Street would have set tongues wagging.

Mr Sunak had a proposal for his predecessor: a return to the Cabinet as foreign secretary, plus an elevation to the Upper House as a peer of the realm.

That the news did not leak is testament to the Prime Minister’s small, close-knit inner circle of trusted advisers and the seriousness with which the now Lord Cameron took the offer.

The timing is also telling for another reason. Suella Braverman’s provocative article in The Times accusing the police of bias was not published online until Wednesday evening.

Back from the wilderness

Mr Sunak’s gamble to bring the former prime minister back in from the political cold was made before the Braverman article that broke the camel’s back and hastened her departure.

Figures in both camps told The Telegraph how the coup was pulled off and offered insights into how the Prime Minister hopes to deploy his new Foreign Secretary.

Lord Cameron spoke to some of his own trusted confidantes after Mr Sunak made the approach.

His instinct was to say yes, according to those who know him well. Friends of Lord Cameron talk about his belief in duty being sincerely held and he was being asked to serve.

“I just think he has a tremendous sense of public service,” said one Cameron ally who discussed the appointment with him before the announcement. “He just felt ‘yes’.”

Mr Cameron has a diplomatic rolodex unrivalled by other Tory MPs who could have headed up the Foreign Office. He brings clout at a time of wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

But there was also election calculus. Mr Cameron won two elections as Conservative leader, counting the 2010 vote, which resulted in a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, but with the Tories in Number 10.

‘World is a very scary place’

One source familiar with the thinking said: “Obviously his job is diplomacy. The world is a very scary place and that is critical.

“But he will obviously be used in an election campaign. He is really good at this stuff. He’s won two of them.”

There has been speculation that Lord Hague, a former Tory leader himself who remains close to Mr Sunak, helped broker the deal. Lord Hague did not comment when approached.

It is certainly true that the Prime Minister speaks often to the man from whom he took over as MP for Richmond, a political mentor who frequently offers advice.

But Downing Street insiders played down Lord Hague’s role. Mr Sunak personally alighted on the idea, multiple figures in the centre say.

While Mrs Braverman’s article, accusing the police of “playing favourites”, does not explain why Mr Sunak turned to Lord Cameron, it helps explain the timing.

Downing Street had long been planning a pre-election reshuffle to get a new Cabinet team in place before the election, with late November or early December pencilled in.

Disintegrating relationship

But the dramatic and public disintegration of Mr Sunak’s relationship with Mrs Braverman forced the point, meaning the reshuffle was brought forward to Monday.

It was notable that Mrs Braverman was removed before Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision on the legality of the Rwanda deportation scheme.

The former home secretary is on record as believing in the need to quit the European Convention on Human Rights, a position Mr Sunak is yet to endorse.

Sacking Mrs Braverman meant there was no risk she could quit after the ruling and call on the UK to pull out of the ECHR.

Downing Street insiders most feared a leak of the plan when the House of Lords Appointments Commission was approached to formally approve the peerage that created Cameron.

“That widened the circle of knowledge”, said one Number 10 source. But the news was kept quiet and revealed only when Lord Cameron strode out of his car and up Downing Street on Monday morning.

How to keep a secret

“Now you know we can keep a secret!” declared another triumphant Number 10 insider.

The inclusion of Lord Cameron in the reshuffle carries with it certain advantages for the Prime Minister.

First, he will be able to take much of the foreign policy load from Mr Sunak at a very challenging time, with the unresolved war in Ukraine and the recent Hamas attack on Israel.

Second, it means news coverage of the reshuffle is dominated by the return of the former prime minister rather than the sacking of Ms Braverman.

Third, Mr Sunak will hope the presence of Lord Cameron in the government will remind voters in the Blue Wall - many of whom are now considering voting Liberal Democrat - of the “One Nation” period of Conservatism during the coalition years.

He will hope a Cameron-themed Tory party will be more palatable to voters in the shires than the “nasty party” evoked by Ms Braverman.

And fourth, the Prime Minister will hope Remainer Lord Cameron will be able to foster better relations with Europe now that Brexit has been completed.

The former prime minister fought hard for the UK to stay in the European Union - a fight which gained him respect in Brussels and other European capitals.

Relationship with EU

Mr Sunak will hope he will be able to smooth over battered relations and help Britain and the EU work more closely together for the benefit of both.

Lord Cameron also has experience of facing down Eurocrats, most famously the European Court of Human Rights over its insistence that prisoners should be given the right to vote.

However, there are a number of downsides to the recall of the former prime minister to frontline politics.

He will face the challenge of doing the job from the House of Lords - which he admitted was not the usual arrangement.

The last foreign secretary to run the department from the Upper House was Lord Carrington, under Margaret Thatcher, from 1979 to 1982.

It means that MPs will not be able to challenge him in debate in the House of Commons, as statements in the Lower House will be read out by a minister of state, Andrew Mitchell.

One person who was not happy with the appointment was the Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

He suggested the Foreign Office’s work would not be “effectively” scrutinised and said he looked forward to “hearing the Government’s proposals on how the Foreign Secretary will be properly accountable to this House”.

Downing Street insisted there was precedent for such a move, and said Lord Cameron could be questioned by MPs on select committees.

Shadow of Greensill

Another disadvantage facing Lord Cameron is the so-called Greensill controversy he was implicated in.

The scandal erupted when it emerged he had privately lobbied ministers to attempt to try to secure access to an emergency coronavirus loan scheme for the failed Greensill Capital firm, where he took up a role in 2018.

The furore prompted a widespread look at lobbying in Westminster and saw strong criticism of Lord Cameron’s “significant lack of judgement” by the Treasury select committee.

Most damagingly in the eyes of many Conservatives, Lord Cameron carries the baggage of a close relationship with the Chinese communist regime.

He travelled to Beijing to meet their leaders and described his time in government as a “golden era” of UK-China co-operation.

Mr Sunak himself described that as “naive” last year, following growing tensions with Beijing.

In addition, Lord Cameron has previously served as the vice-chair of a £1 billion China-UK investment fund.

The new Foreign Secretary has also publicly criticised some of the Prime Minister’s policies.

A few disagreements

While he has kept a relatively low profile since his resignation in the wake of the Brexit referendum, he was vocal last month when Mr Sunak announced he was scrapping the northern leg of the controversial HS2 project.

It was under Lord Cameron’s time in Downing Street that HS2 was given the go-ahead, despite stiff opposition from the Tory shires.

After the axing of the Birmingham to Manchester line was announced at the Tory conference, he said: “Today’s decision on HS2 is the wrong one. It will help to fuel the views of those who argue that we can no longer think or act for the long-term as a country; that we are heading in the wrong direction.

“I regret this decision and in years to come I suspect many will look back at today’s announcement and wonder how this once-in-a-generation opportunity was lost.”

The new Foreign Secretary also criticised Mr Sunak’s decision as Chancellor to reduce the amount spent on overseas aid.

Lord Cameron made the commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on international development, a key plank of his aim to detoxify the Tory brand.

But when Mr Sunak reduced the level to 0.5 per cent on a temporary basis amid the pandemic, Lord Cameron said it was a “very sad moment” that involved “breaking a promise to the poorest people and the poorest countries in the world”.

Being realistic

However, earlier this year, he told The Telegraph he was now a “realist” about the decision to cut aid and called for international institutions to counteract it with more lending.

“In 2020, the 0.7 per cent commitment was broken,” he said. “I said at the time that it was a mistake. But I am a realist. Money is tight. Yet the need for investment in developing countries is greater than ever.”

In a statement released after he took the job, Lord Cameron acknowledged the pair had had disagreements before.

The new Foreign Secretary said: “Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time.

“I want to help him to deliver the security and prosperity our country needs and be part of the strongest possible team that serves the United Kingdom and that can be presented to the country when the general election is held.”